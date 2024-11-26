Lighter, stronger, GIVI through and through

The renowned motorbike accessories and equipment brand unveiled its new 2025 catalogue at EICMA.

The International Two Wheels Show was once again the perfect stage for GIVI to present its latest innovations, designed to improve the experience of all motorcyclists, regardless of the discipline. Among the highlights of its catalogue are the X50 modular carbon helmet, a revamped line of Canyon bags and the relaunch of the iconic Trekker Outback Evo Smart cases, now in an anodised version. Each product is designed to offer maximum comfort, durability and safety on all types of routes, and represents GIVI’s continued commitment to innovation and quality.

With more than four decades in the market, GIVI has positioned itself as a leading brand in the development of high-end accessories and equipment for motorbikes and motorcyclists. From its beginnings in Brescia, Italy, the company has always stood out by offering practical and durable solutions that enhance protection and comfort while riding. Its products, designed with the latest technology and high quality materials, are the preferred choice of commuters, adventurers and urban motorcyclists alike. This year at EICMA, GIVI reaffirmed its commitment to the industry with new products designed to transform every ride into a safer and more comfortable experience.

One of GIVI’s main new items for 2025 is the X50, the latest addition to its line of high-end helmets, and comes in as the brand’s first modular helmet made of carbon fibre. Its aerodynamic and sporty design is aimed at riders in the sport tourer range, and offers an exceptional fit thanks to the possibility of choosing between two fittings. The carbon fibre not only provides a sophisticated look, but also reduces weight, which therefore minimises fatigue on long rides. Available in plain or gold-coloured versions, the X50 is a stylish and functional choice.

Next year GIVI’s Canyon line of bags, known for their tough and waterproof nature, is updated to be more versatile and adaptive. Designed specifically for enduro and off-road enthusiasts, and made from materials such as Cordura nylon and Hypalon, Canyon bags are built to withstand extreme conditions, offering UV protection and resistance to impact and abrasion. The range is expanding with two new models, the GRT725 saddlebag and the new GRT721B modular set, which includes three dedicated bags.

The Trekker Outback Evo Smart luggage family also evolves in 2025 with a new version in anodised aluminium. It’s a finish that not only improves surface hardness and scratch resistance, but also adds a high-end aesthetic touch, inspired by sectors such as automotive and aeronautics. The range includes 58-litre and 42-litre top cases, and 48-litre and 37-litre side cases, with a 33-litre cut-down version – options to suit the storage needs of each user.

For more information about these products or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.