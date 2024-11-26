The Ktm 890 Adventure R Retains Its Middleweight Crown For 2025

With stylish new graphics and Connectivity Unit now fitted as standard, the 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R maintains its reign as the king of the middleweight adventurers.

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R is a nameplate well-known – and for good reason. Offroad excellence and next-level capability have made it the go-to machine for hardcore Adventure riders.

Taking cues from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 RALLY, the WP suspension package on the 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R features proven hardware at each end, with a WP XPLOR 48mm fork and a WP XPLOR PDS rear shock getting the job done with aplomb.

Also inspired aesthetically by the aforementioned RALLY machine, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R sports a low-level windscreen, high front fender, rally-style bodywork and enhanced body protection. Rider comfort hasn’t been forgotten, with the offroad-focused single-piece seat simultaneously allowing movement around the bike whilst providing comfort and grip, with a fresh new graphic set stylishly completing the rally-inspired look.

For 2025, the Connectivity Unit is included as standard fitment, enabling connection between the KTMConnect app and the TFT – via Bluetooth – to access the Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, music and incoming call functions.

2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R – HIGHLIGHTS

Standard Connectivity Unit to enable KTMConnect

KTM 450 RALLY-inspired bodywork with new graphics

Offroad-focused, lower windshield

Single-piece seat

Proven WP XPLOR suspension

5” TFT display with USB connection

ABS components with a 9.3 MP modulator

OFFROAD ABS linked with OFFROAD MODE and optional RALLY MODE

DEMO MODE functionality

UK pricing and availability to be confirmed. For more information, visit KTM.com

