MILESTONES GALORE, HISTORY BECKONS: new names rise with titles on the line at Estoril

As the sunsets at Estoril, the final race day hones into view with plenty still up for grabs, including three titles.

The 2024 FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship’s final round has fired into life at the Circuito Estoril in Portugal. Taking pole in the FIM JuniorGP™ category, Championship leader Alvaro Carpe (STV Laglisse Racing) hopes to convert his first-ever P1 after qualifying. Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork Team) is set for a second start from pole in as many races whereas in the European Talent Cup, David Gonzalez (AC Racing Team) starts from his second pole of 2024. The three-way fight for the Stock™ European Championship title doesn’t feature any title contender at the head of the grid, with that honour going to Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsport), repeating his efforts from Estoril back in May.

FIM JuniorGP

In the JuniorGP™ class, a fine performance by Carpe sees the Championship designate go from a career-first pole for both races tomorrow, as the 17-year-old sensation aims to cap off 2024 in style and wrap the title up as soon as possible. Alongside him on the front row, Brian Uriarte and Maximo Quiles are set to have their say and, in the case of Quiles, fight for the title. Carpe and Uriarte have won races in 2024 but Quiles has yet to add his name to the winner’s list this season, his first in the JuniorGP™ category. He was previously not on the front row list but managed to do that first hurdle. However, there was drama for the top three with all of them stopping on circuit under yellow flags at various points.

A double race winner in 2024, Guido Pini will need to go from the second row of the grid in fourth place, maintaining his 100% record of always going from the front two rows. Jakob Rosenthaler (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) was a mighty fifth place to match his previous-best qualifying, dating back to Barcelona – he was also the fastest rider in the final sector, so keep an eye out for him in the races. Completing the top six is Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Team), whilst second in the title race Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) suffered huge post-qualifying drama with a back of the grid start issued for Race 1 after he was riding slowly on the racing line. He’ll start P7 for Race 2 after his penalty is served. Elsewhere, a personal-best of the season for Amon Odaki (Asia Talent Team), who took 14th on the grid, an improvement of nine places compared to before.

Moto2 European Championship

Onto the Moto2™ ECh, it was back-to-back poles for Alberto Ferrandez and after his first win last time out, is in a prime position to end the season strongly. Unai Orradre (STV Laglisse Racing) took P2 and after three podiums so far this season, watch out for him chasing a first race win of the season. Rounding out the front row, Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti – Boscosuro), who after winning at Misano at the start of the season, seeks to bookend the year in the same fashion. Championship leader Roberto Garcia (Fantic Cardoso Racing) had a difficult today with a fall in Practice before P5 in qualifying but chief title rival Mattia Casadei (Team Ciatti – Boscosuro) is just one place ahead of him on the grid in P4.

European Talent Cup

Taking a second pole of the year, 16-year-old Spaniard David Gonzalez will lead the field for the final race in ETC, ahead of Giulio Pugliese (CFMOTO Aspar Junior Team). Marco Morelli (MLav Racing) will look to sow up second in the standings from the front row too as he goes from third. Aiming to make it a seventh win in a row – something that has never been achieved before – 14-year-old Carlos Cano (Seventy Two ARTBOX Racing Team) goes from fifth in the middle of the second row.

Stock European Championship

Concluding the action, the Stock class welcomed pole position for Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsports) as he proves himself as something of an Estoril specialist, with a first pole and front row since May at the Portuguese venue. Archie McDonald (MRE Talent) is back on the front for the first time since his pole at Portimao whilst completing the front row is Championship leader Mario Mayor (GV Tamoil Racing), one place ahead of teammate Lorenzo Dalla Porta whilst winner last time out Demis Mihaila (MDR Competicion) was sixth.

We are all set to ride the rollercoaster on Wednesday, with lights out from 11:00 local time (UTC +0). Three titles on the line, records set to break and the stars of the future in action – make sure you tune in!

