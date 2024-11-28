New Ducati Streetfighter V4: the most performant Fight Formula, ever

The new episode of the Ducati World Première has the Streetfighter V4 as the protagonist.

A bike born from the application of Fight Formula on the new Panigale V4 – the seventh, revolutionary generation of Ducati superbikes – thus moving all the benchmarks of the category forward in terms of performance, while at the same time improving rider comfort and enjoyability in road use.

The new Streetfighter V4 is the most beautiful, fastest and most sophisticated Ducati superbike ever, stripped of its fairings, with a high and wide handlebar, a weight of 189 kg, a 214 hp Desmosedici Stradale engine, biplane wings and an electronics package that is unique in the world.

The derivation from the Panigale V4 is now more direct than ever: the engine is in the same configuration – the difference of two horsepower is due to differences in the intake – and so are the chassis and electronic solutions. For the first time, Ducati has chosen to transfer the technology and performance of the Panigale V4 to a naked bike without sparing anything, creating a bike that combines the best of both worlds. Track handling like a supersport bike, and road enjoyment like a true naked.

Its impressive power/weight ratio of 1.13 hp/Kg, obtained from a lighter and more powerful engine (+6 hp), Euro5+ homologated, combined with electronic and chassis developments such as DVO, Öhlins Smart EC3.0 suspension and the new Race eCBS braking system, make the Streetfighter V4 even more effective on the track

At the same time, it is capable of guaranteeing great fun on the road with superior comfort in everyday riding. This is thanks to the wider calibration range guaranteed by the suspensions to a more rigorous chassis that gives the rider greater feeling and ease of riding and to a more contained exhaust noise but at the same time capable of giving great character to the bike.



Desmosedici Stradale engine

The Streetfighter V4 engine derives from that of the Panigale V4, with an even more direct link than the previous model. The Desmosedici Stradale is closely derived from that of the Ducati MotoGP bikes, with which it shares numerous technical solutions, starting with the architecture. It is a 90° V4 with desmodromic distribution, counter-rotating crankshaft and Twin Pulse timing, which gives the Streetfighter V4 a sound very similar to that of the Desmosedici GP.

The Desmosedici Stradale of the new Streetfighter V4 has had its distribution diagram revised compared to the version of the previous model, with cams with a different profile and a higher lift value. The alternator and oil pump are the same as those mounted on the Panigale V4 R, while the gear drum is the one used on the Superleggera V4. And for the first time, the Streetfighter V4 also features variable-length intake trumpets, with a value of 25 mm in the short configuration and 80 mm in the long one, thus simultaneously increasing maximum power and rideability.

The Desmosedici Stradale engine, Euro5+ homologated, delivers 214 hp at 13,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 12.2 Kgm at 11,250 rpm. Values ​​that can be higher in track configuration: by adopting the Ducati Performance by Akrapovič racing exhaust, the maximum power increases to 226 hp. The Streetfighter V4 has never been so powerful.

Design

The design of the new Streetfighter V4 maintains the unmistakable Streetfighter DNA, and its Panigale nature stripped of the fairing. With more balanced proportions and distribution of volumes between the front and rear, the Streetfighter V4 has lines aimed at the front that make the bike look ready to launch itself towards the next bend. A completely new full-LED headlight enhances the aggressive face of the new Streetfighter, maintaining its iconic light signature. At the rear, the full-LED light cluster is functionally divided into two parts, generating that double C that characterizes the sportiest Ducatis.

The 16-litre tank, particularly narrow in fit and characterized by a very distinct shoulder, is reflected in the greater presence of the tail, more elongated towards the rear, with a shorter license plate holder and the passenger seat positioned lower than the 2024 Streetfighter V4. Both components have been designed to combine style and functionality, improving ergonomics in sportbike riding.

Finally, the forward-slanting biplane wings, a distinctive element of the Streetfighter V4 since its first version, could not be missing. Compared to the previous model, they are more effective (+17 kg of downforce at 270 km/h) and integrated into the line in a more refined and sophisticated way. The wings allow for a bike with very nimble chassis qualities but at the same time stable and rigorous at high speeds. Finally, the exhaust placed under the engine maintains the stylistic imprint of Ducati sportbikes, keeping the centre of gravity low and leaving a clear view of the new double-sided Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm, also visually lightened by the large exhaust openings on both sides.

Ergonomics

The riding position of the new Streetfighter V4 is derived from that of the Panigale V4, but has been defined with the dual objective of improving control of the vehicle and increasing comfort, especially for taller riders. The seat-tank unit, thanks to greater roominess, offers more freedom of longitudinal movement and makes it more natural to reach and maintain the aerodynamic posture. A deep recess in the upper part avoids interference with the helmet chin guard.

At the same time, the rear area of ​​the tank, combined with the side covers and the shape of the saddle, better supports the rider during braking, corner entry and cornering. The rider finds it easier to anchor himself with his knees to counteract deceleration and leaning out of the saddle once the bike is in a curve, thus reducing the effort on the arms and therefore fatigue.

Compared to the previous Streetfighter V4, the bend of the handlebar has been moved back, now closer to the rider by 10 mm, and the footpegs are lower and more forward, and positioned 10 mm further inward. This increases comfort for the rider without compromising ground clearance. Finally, the two conveyors located inside the side panels move hot air away from the rider’s legs, improving thermal comfort.

MotoGP-derived chassis

The Streetfighter V4 has never been so close to the Panigale V4. Thanks to the very rigorous chassis of the new superbike from Borgo Panigale, on this model it was not necessary to lengthen the swingarm to give stability to the bike, but it was only sufficient to work on the front chassis dimensions (+0.5° steering angle, +1 mm on the trail) to find the synthesis between agility and stability.

Deriving directly from the new Panigale, the chassis of the Streetfighter V4 is completely new. The Front Frame is therefore lighter (3.47 kg in weight compared to the previous 4.42) and remodulated in stiffness compared to the previous model (-39% in lateral) to offer greater confidence when leaning and greater effectiveness in taking the apex and maintaining the trajectory.

Furthermore, the double-sided Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm improves traction when exiting corners and the rider’s feeling in acceleration, with a reduction in lateral stiffness (-43% compared to the single-sided swingarm of the previous model) and an overall lightening of the swingarm-forged rear wheel assembly equal to 2.9 kg. On the Streetfighter V4 S, the forged aluminium alloy wheels with five tangential spokes, inspired by those of the DesmosediciGP, weigh only 2.95 and 4.15 kg, respectively for the front and rear.

The third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NIX/TTX suspension of the Streetfighter V4 S expands its adjustment spectrum, allowing the use of more comfortable calibrations for road use and more sustained and effective when riding between the kerbs of a circuit. At the same time, the increased speed of the hydraulic valves offers a more precise and accurate response in every riding situation. Furthermore, compared to the Panigale V4, the rear suspension link has been revised in progressivity to offer greater comfort on the road, which is further increased thanks to the “Cruise Detection” strategy. The latter softens the suspension when it detects a constant pace, such as on motorway transfers, significantly increasing rider comfort.

Like the new Ducati Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 also mounts Brembo Hypure™ front brake calipers . Lighter (-60 grams per pair compared to the Stylema of the previous model) and higher-performance, the Brembo Hypure™ calipers disperse the heat generated by braking more effectively, offering more consistent performance and therefore greater effectiveness for riders in seeking out their limits.

The Race eCBS system with Cornering functionality, developed by Ducati in collaboration with Bosch, is able to activate and modulate the rear brake, limiting load transfers and improving the stability of the bike in the braking phase both in road and track use, even when the rider only applies the front brake. The system, which offers five levels against the three of the previous Streetfighter model, intervenes in a similar way to what is done by professional riders at the lowest levels, reserved for track use, while improving safety and stability at the higher levels, designed for road use.

Ducati Vehicle Observer

The Ducati Vehicle Observer, an algorithm developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, simulates the input of over 70 sensors, thus refining the electronic control strategies, which can achieve unprecedented effectiveness in series production. The precision of this functionality allows the controls to intervene in an almost predictive way to promptly accommodate the needs of the rider in the search for maximum performance.

The 2025 Streetfighter V4 is in fact equipped with a complete package of electronic controls: Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The DQS 2.0 system uses a strategy based solely on the gear drum angular position sensor, thus being able to use a gearshift rod without microswitches and therefore offering the rider a more direct feeling with reduced travel.

New 8:3 dashboard

The new 6.9” dashboard with 8:3 “aspect ratio” offers maximum readability and is perfectly integrated into the line of the new Streetfighter. The protective glass uses Optical Bonding technology, to guarantee optimal readability on a black background even during the day. The interface offers differentiated views (Infomode) for use on the road or on the track, combining completeness and readability of the information in the first case, or instead supporting the rider in the search for maximum performance in the second.

The dashboard dynamically changes its layout, moving the columns and redistributing the spaces, to offer maximum visibility to the functions that are being used at the moment, such as the navigator. Similarly, by selecting the Views mode, the left column gains space by moving the rev counter to the right and compressing the right column, to display the different functions available, including the TPMS, instantaneous torque and power delivered, lateral and longitudinal acceleration values, instantaneous lean angles and action on the throttle and brake.

The Road Infomode has very clean graphics, with great emphasis on the circular rev counter, placed in the centre and with the indication of the engaged gear inside. The left side of the screen is reserved for the settings, the navigator, if installed, the music player, the management of the smartphone and accessory heated grips, and the different functions available for each of these features. On the right side are the indications of speed, time, water temperature and cruise control, if enabled.

The Track mode, combined by default with the Race Riding Mode, is designed to give maximum emphasis to the most relevant information in circuit riding. The rev counter is positioned at the top of the screen, with a scale compressed up to 9,000 rpm, while in the centre the rider finds the indication of the gear engaged, and on the right the levels set for the electronic controls (modifiable via the right rocker) and their activation. In the left column we find the stopwatch, which by mounting the DDL accessory or via the GPS module is able to show lap time with different split times, lap number and the indication of the improvement in absolute terms or in reference to the session using the same colour codes – white, grey, orange, red – used in MotoGP.

The new Streetfighter V4, available in V4 and V4 S versions, featuring Öhlins suspension and steering damper, forged rims and lithium battery, will arrive in dealerships in March 2025. Both are offered in single-seater configuration, with passenger kit available as an accessory. Streetfighter V4 S

Colour Ducati Red with Urban Grey frame, black rims and matt black front mudguard

Main standard features Desmosedici Stradale engine, 1,103 cc Maximum power of 214 hp at 13,500 rpm Maximum torque of 12.2 Kgm at 11,250 rpm Kerb weight without fuel: 189 Kg “Front Frame” 16-litre aluminium tank Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0 Öhlins NIX-30 fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system Forged aluminium rims Lithium battery Braking system with Brembo Hypure™ monobloc calipers Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres with 200/60 rear Biplane configuration wings and integrated design Latest-generation electronics package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): Race eCBS with cornering functionality; Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO; Ducati Slide Control (DSC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO; Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO; Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0; Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO) Quick level change buttons New 6.9” full-TFT dashboard with 8:3 aspect ratio Riding Modes (Race, Sport, Road, Wet) Full-LED headlight with DRL Single-seater configuration (accessory passenger kit) Provision for Ducati Data Logger (DDL) and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)



Streetfighter V4

Same standard equipment as Streetfighter V4 S except Kerb weight without fuel: 191 kg 43 mm Showa Big Piston Fork (BPF), fully adjustable Sachs monoshock, fully adjustable Sachs steering damper Five-spoke light alloy wheels Lead-acid battery



