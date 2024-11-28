BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R 12 S. Exclusive special model as a tribute to the BMW R 90 S.

With the BMW R 12 S, BMW Motorrad is expanding its Heritage range with a fitting tribute to the iconic R 90 S, which in 1973 not only set a sporty exclamation mark for BMW Motorrad with 67 hp and a top speed of 200 km/h in terms of riding dynamics.

Moreover, the then Chief Designer Hans A. Muth skilfully expressed the sporty ambitions in the design language and sent the BMW R 90 S, as the world’s first production motorcycle, with a handlebar fairing designed according to aerodynamic aspects and a red-laid “90” in the R 90 S emblem of the engine, successfully into the race for the buyers’ favour.

Racing successes helped the BMW R 90 S to achieve an iconic image.

It did not take long for the image of the R 90 S to also benefit from racing successes. For example, at the Production TT on the Isle of Man, where Hans-Otto Butenuth and Helmut Dähne celebrated a class victory in 1976. In the same year, Steve McLaughlin also won the prestigious 200 Miles of Daytona, and his teammate Reg Pridmore became the first AMA Superbike Champion in history. Also for this reason, an R 90 S is today, as it was then, one of the particularly sought-after BMW motorcycles.

The BMW R 12 S transfers the spirit of the R 90 S into the here and now.

More than the Concept Ninety study presented by BMW Motorrad in May 2013, the new BMW R 12 S takes up the spirit of the R 90 S in its overall concept as well as in many details and transfers it skillfully into the present day. Based on the R 12 nineT, it embodies an authentic and sporty retro bike and utilizes several ingredients that make up a skillful homage to the R 90 S.

“The defining design elements of our R 12 S include the handlebar- mounted cockpit fairing with the tinted windshield, the seat with contrast stitching, and the Lavaorange metallic paint finish as a nod to the legendary R 90 S Daytona Orange from 1975. The design is perfectly complemented by details such as the red-laid ‘S’ on the side covers, the red double line, and the brushed and clear-lacquered aluminium surfaces of the tank and seat hump,” explains Alexander Buckan, Head of BMW Motorrad Design.

Generous standard equipment with Option 719 Wheel Classic II, Billet packs Shadow and Shadow II, Headlight Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, and much more.

The claim to a sporty retro bike is underlined by the R 12 S with numerous standard product features such as the Option 719 Classic II wheels with wire spokes and shiny, naturally anodised aluminium rims, as well as other high-quality components. The handlebars and fork tubes are in black, and the components of the Billet packs Shadow and Shadow II set particularly high-quality technical accents. Components of the Billet pack Shadow are the left and right ignition coil covers, the oil filler screw, and the cylinder head covers coated in Avus black metallic matt. The Billet pack Shadow II includes the footrest system including foot brake and gear shift levers, the pillion footrests, the hand brake and clutch levers, the expansion tank covers for the front brake and clutch, as well as the handlebar end mirrors.

Further standard features include the Comfort Package, which includes Hill Start Control, Shift Assistant Pro, Heated Grips, and Cruise Control. For even more safety during night rides, the adaptive cornering light Headlight Pro ensures better illumination of the road in corners.

Comprehensive program of optional equipment from the factory and Original BMW Motorrad Accessories for customisation.

The BMW R 12 S is based on the BMW R 12 nineT, and therefore all accessory products such as titanium exhaust systems, soft bags, or the navigation preparation can also be used for this motorcycle. For example, the already expressive dynamism of the lines can be further enhanced with the short rear end, which is available as an Original BMW Motorrad Accessory, and the black license plate holder attached to the swingarm. Additional factory-installed options are also available, such as Tire Pressure Control (RDC), Anti-Theft Alarm System (DWA), Intelligent Emergency Call, Connected Ride Control, and the digital display with micro-TFT display as an alternative to the classic round instruments.

Retail price (UK): £18,460

Expected Market Launch: February 2025

