No Consequences for KTM Customers

Industry NewsManufacturersKTM
Ktm Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan

KTM customers and new customers have no need to fear any negative impacts. “Nothing will change for our customers”, the management explained on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

“Of course, we guarantee that we will continue to deliver motorcycles, spare parts and accessories under the usual conditions. There will be no irregularities – neither in the flow of goods nor in customer service.” KTM is undergoing a restructuring phase over the next 90 days to align the company with global demand. Until then, customers will not notice this pit stop for the future.

KTM is also well prepared for the upcoming road season thanks to new models such as the KTM 125 SMC R, KTM 390 SMC R and the KTM 125 ENDURO R, KTM 390 ENDURO R, as well as the KTM 390 ADVENTURE and ADVENTURE R. These models will be delivered in the first quarter of 2025.

BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R 12 S
Riders of Bridgwater joins the Indian Motorcycle dealer network

