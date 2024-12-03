Gift giving made easy with Dainese

Finding that perfect gift for the motorcycle enthusiast in the family can be difficult, but it doesn’t have to be – Dainese has something for every budget.

So whether you’re treating yourself or buying a gift for another, there’s bound to be brownie points earned with one of the below gift ideas…

Under £300

Freeland 2 Gore-Tex® boots

For those who are looking for that extra special gift – and an easy shape to wrap – the Freeland 2 Gore-Tex® boots are perfect. Designed for all-weather riders, the Freeland boots are a great option to tackle the unpredictable seasons ahead thanks to the laser-perforated fabric and a waterproof Gore-Tex® membrane.

With flexible, stretch fabric panels for walking comfort, and with Dainese’s Aquaguard shin protection, alongside rigid ankle inserts these boots are certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13634.

The Ortholite® footbed keeps riders comfortable all day by offering long-term cushioning and high levels of breathability. The Groundtrax® outsoles soles provide excellent traction both on and off the bike, further enhanced by asymmetric soles designed for the gear shifter and brake areas.

The Freeland 2 boots are available in men’s sizes EU38-50 and women’s sizes EU36-42, with an RRP of £259.95.

Under £200

Daemon X hoodie

We all know them – we may even be them. The riders who want to look cool but want to stay protected. This soft fleece hoodie features EN 1621.1-certified Pro-Shape 2.0 protectors on the shoulders and elbows, with an option for a G1 or G2 back protector.

With three pockets – two outer and one on the inner liner – small items can be stored safely and there is a reflective band to roll up the hood when not in use as well as the possibility of attaching a Bluetooth earpiece on the hood drawstrings.

The Daemon-X Safety Hoodie Full Zip is available in sizes UK 34-54 with an RRP of £199.95.

Daemon X Hoodie Green/Black 2 Daemon X Hoodie MELANGE-GRAY/BLACK/RED-FLUO Daemon X Hoodie Black 2

Under £150

Livigno GTX Thermal Glove

Everyone loves a new pair of gloves for Christmas! Why not give your loved one a pair of Livigno Gore-Tex® Thermal Glove from Dainese? An urban winter glove featuring a waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex® membrane and warm Fiberfill padding working to protect against the cold.

Certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13594/2015 standard Cat II Level 1, the Livigno gloves have four-way stretch fabric for a comfortable fit, goat skin leather reinforcements on the palm and fingers and a synthetic suede palm. There are reflective inserts for visibility.

There are adjustable cuff straps and pre-curved fingers and Dainese has added their Smart touch for Smartphone use without removing the glove and a visorwipe on the index finger.

The Livigno GTX Thermal Gloves are available in black with prices starting from £119.00. Sizes range from XS to XXXL.

Under £50

Dainese T-shirt Logo

Make someone special feel like an off-duty racer with the Dainese T-Shirt Logo. Made from 100% cotton, the crew next t-shirt is comfortable and practical for daily wear and features the Dainese logo across the shoulders and the Speed Demon on the front.

Available in sizes XS-XXXL, choose from Black/Red or White/Black or even both for that special someone as prices start at £35.95.

Dainese Demon Camo Cuff Beanie hat

Ideal for the winter months ahead, and the perfect stocking filler, the Demon Camo Cuff beanie features the iconic Speed Demon at the front and Dainese lettering around the head. Soft and comfortable, the red and black beanie is available from £29.

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.