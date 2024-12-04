Thursday, December 5, 2024
Conquer The Cold – New Vancouver 2.0 Gloves

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
1 min.read

Conquer The Cold - New Vancouver 2.0 GlovesWhen winter rain and windchill are inevitable, the Vancouver 2.0 glove is in its element.

Combining Oxford’s high-performing Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane; with a thermal fleece lining makes this one of warmest gloves available, ensuring a comfortable ride even in extreme conditions.Conquer The Cold - New Vancouver 2.0 Gloves

In stock now!

RRP: £69.99

Protection

  • Level 1 KP certified (EN13594:2015)
  • Leather palm construction for abrasion resistance
  • Oxford branded flexible TPR knuckle
  • Reflective details for night-time visibility
  • Padded underlays at the palm, fingers and cuff

Climate Control

  • Leather and softshell blocks wind and significantly reduces windchill
  • Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
  • Oxford Visor Wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free

Fabric & Construction

  • 50% Ripstop Polyester, 50% Leather
  • Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb
  • Insulating micro-fleece backhand lining for comfort
  • Ergonomic pre-curved finger construction reduces hand fatigue
  • Amara reinforced palm and outside seam

Adjustability & Fit

  • Wrist retention strap
  • Hook and loop cuff adjustment
  • Accordion stretch panels improve flexibility
  • Elasticated wrist and backhand

Conquer The Cold - New Vancouver 2.0 GlovesGM241101 Vancouver 2.0 D2D MS Glove Black S-3XL
GM241102 Vancouver 2.0 D2D MS Glove Black/Green/Yellow S-3XL

Click here for more information https://www.oxfordproducts.com/

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/Conquer The Cold - New Vancouver 2.0 Gloves

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for 2025

Industry News 0
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is set to...

Zero Motorcycles Showcases First XE and XB Models to UK Audience

Electric Motorcycles 0
Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, continues to set the pace for the industry, unveiling their much-anticipated XE and XB models to UK audiences at the Motorcycle Live Festival 2024.

NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves

Apparel 0
Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.

Wsx Announces Two Historic Races In Buenos Aires And London For 2025

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for...

Frank Duggan - 0