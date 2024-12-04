Conquer The Cold – New Vancouver 2.0 Gloves

When winter rain and windchill are inevitable, the Vancouver 2.0 glove is in its element.

Combining Oxford’s high-performing Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane; with a thermal fleece lining makes this one of warmest gloves available, ensuring a comfortable ride even in extreme conditions.

In stock now!

RRP: £69.99

Protection

Level 1 KP certified (EN13594:2015)

Leather palm construction for abrasion resistance

Oxford branded flexible TPR knuckle

Reflective details for night-time visibility

Padded underlays at the palm, fingers and cuff

Climate Control

Leather and softshell blocks wind and significantly reduces windchill

Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane

Oxford Visor Wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free

Fabric & Construction

50% Ripstop Polyester, 50% Leather

Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb

Insulating micro-fleece backhand lining for comfort

Ergonomic pre-curved finger construction reduces hand fatigue

Amara reinforced palm and outside seam

Adjustability & Fit

Wrist retention strap

Hook and loop cuff adjustment

Accordion stretch panels improve flexibility

Elasticated wrist and backhand

GM241101 Vancouver 2.0 D2D MS Glove Black S-3XL

GM241102 Vancouver 2.0 D2D MS Glove Black/Green/Yellow S-3XL

