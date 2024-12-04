Conquer The Cold – New Vancouver 2.0 Gloves

When winter rain and windchill are inevitable, the Vancouver 2.0 glove is in its element.
Combining Oxford’s high-performing Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane; with a thermal fleece lining makes this one of warmest gloves available, ensuring a comfortable ride even in extreme conditions.
In stock now!
RRP: £69.99
Protection
- Level 1 KP certified (EN13594:2015)
- Leather palm construction for abrasion resistance
- Oxford branded flexible TPR knuckle
- Reflective details for night-time visibility
- Padded underlays at the palm, fingers and cuff
Climate Control
- Leather and softshell blocks wind and significantly reduces windchill
- Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
- Oxford Visor Wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
Fabric & Construction
- 50% Ripstop Polyester, 50% Leather
- Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb
- Insulating micro-fleece backhand lining for comfort
- Ergonomic pre-curved finger construction reduces hand fatigue
- Amara reinforced palm and outside seam
Adjustability & Fit
- Wrist retention strap
- Hook and loop cuff adjustment
- Accordion stretch panels improve flexibility
- Elasticated wrist and backhand
GM241101 Vancouver 2.0 D2D MS Glove Black S-3XL
GM241102 Vancouver 2.0 D2D MS Glove Black/Green/Yellow S-3XL
