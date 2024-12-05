Thursday, December 5, 2024
Christmas, MV Agusta Style

Industry NewsManufacturersMV Agusta
1 min.read

Christmas, Mv Agusta StyleMV Agusta launches “MV Christmas”, an opportunity to give the perfect Christmas gift to fans of the legendary italian brand.

Ahead of the festive season, MV Agusta introduces MV Christmas, a promotion applying to official MV Agusta merchandise, allowing fans to treat themselves or their loved ones to a branded MV Agusta gift.

The MV Christmas promotion includes a selection of the most sought-after merchandise from the Italian brand, available at special promotional prices between 5th December and 15th January.

With discounts of up to 50 per cent* off the retail price, MV Agusta enthusiasts will have access to technical apparel such as helmets, jackets and gloves, making it an ideal time to prepare their wardrobe for the upcoming riding season. Additionally, there will be merchandise for all occasions, including wallets, backpacks and luggage created in collaboration with the well-known Italian brand Piquadro, as well as caps, pens and various other items.

MV Christmas fulfills every Christmas need for fans of the brand: from the gift that will take their breath away, to the thoughtful present that is sure to be appreciated.

All items included in the promotion can be viewed on the MV Agusta website hereand are only available for purchase from authorised MV Agusta dealers. MV Agusta enthusiasts are encouraged to visit one of the 11 authorised UK dealers to find out more.

*Level of discount calculated at dealer discretion, promotional prices may vary

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

