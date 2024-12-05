Thursday, December 5, 2024
Industry NewsAuctionsShows and Events
TV celebrity chef, Paul Hollywood’s bike that made it from New York to Hollywood, is now for sale with Iconic Auctioneers estimated between £12,000 – £14,000 on 16 Feb at the 2025 MCM London Motorcycle Show

British celebrity chef, television personality and self-confessed petrolhead, Paul Hollywood’s Big Dog chopper that took him to Hollywood itself, is up for sale with Iconic Auctioneers at the MCN London Motorcycle Show on February 16th.

The famous baker and host of The Bake Off reality TV series, is also a well known bike enthusiast. The bike used by him on this TV road trip Paul Goes to Hollywood 2019 mini-series was this Big Dog Ridgeback. The bike was built by Big Dog Motorcycles in Kansas in an “old school” hard tail chopper style fitted with a 1750cc S&S v-twin engine, 250mm rear tyre and a rigid frame which the celebrity chef covered 3,000 miles (4,830 km) from New York to Los Angeles on it.Paul Hollywood’s Bike That Made It From New York To Hollywood, Is Now For Sale

This bike is a 2003 model and UK registered, though used, it’s listed as in good condition. The hardtail frame houses a 107 cubic inch (1750cc) S&S engine with a Baker six-speed transmission and stopping power comes courtesy of front and rear Performance Machine brake callipers.

Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers, comments: “Celebrity provenance is always great and when you combine it with someone like petrolhead Paul Hollywood, a US road trip TV programme and a cool bike, then it all fits together nicely”

Iconic Auctioneers are now inviting entries for their next auction on February 16. Entries close at the end of January so now is the time to contact the auction house if you are interested in selling. You can request a free valuation and read their sellers guide on their website iconciauctioneers.com or call +44 (0) 1926 691 141 to speak to one of their specialists.

Paul Hollywood’s Bike That Made It From New York To Hollywood, Is Now For Sale

Tickets For MotoAmerica Rounds Now On Sale

Latest News 0
The Majority Of The 10 Events Now Ready For Purchase As 2025 Season Rapidly Approaches

Diavel V4, Dare to be Bold. New "Black Roadster Livery" for the Model Year 2025

Ducati 0
Since its birth in 2011, the Diavel has aroused enthusiasm and achieved great success for its unique design, at once muscular, sporty, exaggerated and elegant, as evidenced by the numerous awards from important design institutions.

Clean and protect with ROKiT OFF

Cleaning Products 0
Innovators in motorcycle care and maintenance, ROKiT OFF, has launched a brand-new Premium Winter Protection Pack, just in time for the colder months. 

Most Popular

