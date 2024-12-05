TV celebrity chef, Paul Hollywood’s bike that made it from New York to Hollywood, is now for sale with Iconic Auctioneers estimated between £12,000 – £14,000 on 16 Feb at the 2025 MCM London Motorcycle Show

British celebrity chef, television personality and self-confessed petrolhead, Paul Hollywood’s Big Dog chopper that took him to Hollywood itself, is up for sale with Iconic Auctioneers at the MCN London Motorcycle Show on February 16th.

The famous baker and host of The Bake Off reality TV series, is also a well known bike enthusiast. The bike used by him on this TV road trip Paul Goes to Hollywood 2019 mini-series was this Big Dog Ridgeback. The bike was built by Big Dog Motorcycles in Kansas in an “old school” hard tail chopper style fitted with a 1750cc S&S v-twin engine, 250mm rear tyre and a rigid frame which the celebrity chef covered 3,000 miles (4,830 km) from New York to Los Angeles on it.

This bike is a 2003 model and UK registered, though used, it’s listed as in good condition. The hardtail frame houses a 107 cubic inch (1750cc) S&S engine with a Baker six-speed transmission and stopping power comes courtesy of front and rear Performance Machine brake callipers.

Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers, comments: “Celebrity provenance is always great and when you combine it with someone like petrolhead Paul Hollywood, a US road trip TV programme and a cool bike, then it all fits together nicely”

