Infinity Motorcycles expands its portfolio with the acquisition of Bike Stop Stevenage

The leading retailer of motorcycle clothing, helmets, accessories and parts in the UK Infinity Motorcycles, has officially assumed operation of the highly respected Bike Stop store in Stevenage.

The acquisition expands Infinity’s retail presence to enhance the brand’s ability to serve the UK’s motorcycling community and allows for the continuation of the trusted service of Bike Stop Stevenage.

Founded in 1981, Bike Stop has been a ‘go-to’ destination for riders in Stevenage and beyond, offering customers a wide range of products and advice, as well as playing a role as a hub for two-wheeled enthusiasts with its character, charm and on-site café.

Building on the 12-year legacy of previous owners Martin and Monica Brown, the newly-named ‘Infinity Bike Stop Stevenage’ store continues to operate in its current location and will maintain the local bike shop ethos associated with – and loved about – the branch.

Alan Arnold, Infinity Motorcycles Sales Director, comments: “We’ve admired Bike Stop, Stevenage from afar for a while and would like to thank Martin, Monica and the whole Bike Stop Stevenage team for all their amazing work creating such a community-orientated business. We look forward to continuing this legacy and adding our experience to the mix.”

Former owner of Bike Stop Stevenage, Martin Brown, adds: “We take great pride in what we’ve accomplished with Bike Stop, particularly with the introduction of new brands, events, and the café. We’re thrilled that Alan and his team share our passion and are eager to carry on this legacy; we couldn’t have chosen a better company for the task. A heartfelt thank you to all our friends and customers for your support throughout the years!”

Infinity Motorcycles now operates 16 retail stores across the UK and boasts an online store packed with the latest and best motorcycle clothing and accessories, backed up with experienced and knowledgeable staff.

Visit the Bike Stop Stevenage store at 104 High Street, Stevenage, SG1 3DW and for more information about Infinity Motorcycles, visit www.infinitymotorcycles.com.

Picture caption: Martin and Monica Brown and Alarn Arnold

About Infinity Motorcycles

Infinity Motorcycles is one of the UK’s premier motorcycle retailers, offering a wide range of helmets, clothing, accessories, and parts since 1999. With a focus on quality, expertise, and customer satisfaction, Infinity is dedicated to serving the motorcycling community and expanding its reach across the UK.