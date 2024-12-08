Sunday, December 8, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Provisional 2025 Rookies Cup Calendar Announced

Latest NewsRacingRed Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Less than 1 min.read

Provisional 2025 Rookies Cup Calendar Announced2025 will see another season of incomparable action in the 19th running of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. 14 races at 7 different rounds starting in Jerez at the end of April and ending in Misano in mid-September. Customary bookends to a series that has a track record of producing future MotoGP riders and World Champions.

Provisional Calendar

TEST: March 26th 27th & 28th, Jerez, Spain

RD 1: April 26-27, Jerez, Spain

RD 2: May 10-11, Le Mans, France

RD 3: June 7-8, Aragon, Spain

RD 4: June 21-22, Mugello, Italy

RD 5: July 12-13, Sachsenring, Germany

RD 6: August 16-17, Spielberg, Austria

RD 7: September 13-14, Misano, Italy

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Infinity Motorcycles expands its portfolio with the acquisition of Bike Stop Stevenage
Next article
The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: a collector’s bike to celebrate Made in Italy

Ducati 0
A tribute to Made in Italy and Ducati history: the Panigale V4 Tricolore.

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 8th December 2024

Industry News 0
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending...

The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA

Helmets 0
Focus on what matters... The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA - in stock now!

Most Popular

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: a collector’s bike to celebrate Made in Italy

Ducati 0
A tribute to Made in Italy and Ducati history: the Panigale V4 Tricolore.

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 8th December 2024

Industry News 0
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending...

The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA

Helmets 0
Focus on what matters... The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA - in stock now!

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: A Collector's Bike To Celebrate Made In Italy

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: a collector’s bike to celebrate Made in...

Frank Duggan - 0