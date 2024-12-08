Provisional 2025 Rookies Cup Calendar Announced

2025 will see another season of incomparable action in the 19th running of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. 14 races at 7 different rounds starting in Jerez at the end of April and ending in Misano in mid-September. Customary bookends to a series that has a track record of producing future MotoGP riders and World Champions.

Provisional Calendar

TEST: March 26th 27th & 28th, Jerez, Spain

RD 1: April 26-27, Jerez, Spain

RD 2: May 10-11, Le Mans, France

RD 3: June 7-8, Aragon, Spain

RD 4: June 21-22, Mugello, Italy

RD 5: July 12-13, Sachsenring, Germany

RD 6: August 16-17, Spielberg, Austria

RD 7: September 13-14, Misano, Italy