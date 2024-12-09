‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati schmoozes from one lounge to another – now for sale at Iconic Auctioneers on 16th Feb at the 2025 MCN London Motorcycle Show.

The highly collectable 2006 Ducati 999R – the very last of the iconic 916 series of bikes with only 47 miles on the clock and sold by Iconic Auctioneers (formerly Silverstone Auctions) in 2022, has reappeared and is now offered for sale in our next auction at the MCN London Motorcycle Show auction on 16th February 2025.

This “time warp” 999R was originally stored in a lounge with its previous owner behind the sofa for eight years gathering dust but no miles, before we sold it in our 2022 auction.

It then spent the next two years in the lounge with its current owner clocking up more dust but still no miles up until now where it’s finally ready to find a new owner with hopefully another suitable lounge….

Unused and still with all its original books, exhaust system, paperwork and spare keys.

Having spent a decade off the road, will this “lounge lizard 999R” find a new home to settle in to, or will it end up on the road where it was destined to be?

Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers, comments “It’s not unusual for me to see bikes that I’ve sold in the past reappear, but normally they have clocked up a few miles in between. This bike on the other hand, is as I last saw it…. question is, should it be ridden or kept as is? An intriguing provenance like this bike has adds some fascination to what is a highly collectable Ducati – the last of the iconic 916 series. A Ducati collector’s dream if ever there was one!”

Iconic Auctioneers are now inviting entries for their next auction on February 16. Entries close at the end of January so now is the time to contact the auction house if you are interested in selling. You can request a free valuation and read their sellers guide on their website iconciauctioneers.com or call +44 (0) 1926 691 141 to speak to one of their specialists.