FIM MiniCup USA/Ohvale USA Set For Five-Round Series In Southern California

Series At Apex Motorsports Park To Include Qualifying Round For MotoAmerica Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final

The FIM MiniCup USA & Official “Road To MotoGP” program is proud to announce its partnership with Ohvale USA at Apex Motorsports Park in Perris, California, for the 2025 season. This collaboration ensures a premier racing experience for young riders at one of the most exciting venues in the country. Based directly in the heart of the beautiful Southern California scenery.

Travelers flying in can take advantage of our “Arrive and Race” rental packages, with race-ready bikes available in 110cc, 160cc, and 190cc models.

Whether you’re a seasoned racer or new to the sport, this program makes it easier, more affordable and more time-efficient than ever to participate in this thrilling world-class championship series. Not forgetting, the best of the best from both the 160cc & 190cc classes will get the opportunity to gauge their skills and go up against the World’s Best during the F.I.M. World MiniGP Final hosted in Valencia, Spain, during the MotoGP Premier Final (November 10-16).

The following classes will be held at each round: Stock 50 (6-8 years old), Stock 110 (8-12 years old), GP 110 (8-12 years old), GP 160 (9-14 years old), GP 190 (11-16 years old), Street GP (12 years and up).