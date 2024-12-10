Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

FIM MiniCup USA/Ohvale USA Set For Five-Round Series In Southern California

Latest NewsMotoGPRacing
1 min.read

Fim Minicup Usa/ohvale Usa Set For Five-round Series In Southern CaliforniaSeries At Apex Motorsports Park To Include Qualifying Round For MotoAmerica Mission Mini Cup By Motul National Final

The FIM MiniCup USA & Official “Road To MotoGP” program is proud to announce its partnership with Ohvale USA at Apex Motorsports Park in Perris, California, for the 2025 season. This collaboration ensures a premier racing experience for young riders at one of the most exciting venues in the country. Based directly in the heart of the beautiful Southern California scenery.

Travelers flying in can take advantage of our “Arrive and Race” rental packages, with race-ready bikes available in 110cc, 160cc, and 190cc models.

Whether you’re a seasoned racer or new to the sport, this program makes it easier, more affordable and more time-efficient than ever to participate in this thrilling world-class championship series. Not forgetting, the best of the best from both the 160cc & 190cc classes will get the opportunity to gauge their skills and go up against the World’s Best during the F.I.M. World MiniGP Final hosted in Valencia, Spain, during the MotoGP Premier Final (November 10-16).

The following classes will be held at each round: Stock 50 (6-8 years old), Stock 110 (8-12 years old), GP 110 (8-12 years old), GP 160 (9-14 years old), GP 190 (11-16 years old), Street GP (12 years and up).

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
MTRSPT1 Now Available 24/7 On MotoAmerica’s YouTube Channel
Next article
NEW budget-friendly flip-front from HJC

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Christmas + Richa = Gifts sorted

Apparel 0
With Christmas just around the corner, Richa has the answer for the motorcyclist in your life.

NEW budget-friendly flip-front from HJC

Helmets 0
The C91N helmet offers riders some of the best features on the market at a budget-friendly price.

MTRSPT1 Now Available 24/7 On MotoAmerica’s YouTube Channel

Latest News 0
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with MTRSPT1, the 24/7 live-streaming network that delivers motorsports entertainment, including the MotoAmerica Championship, to bring its 24-hour live stream to MotoAmerica’s YouTube channel during the off-season.

Most Popular

Christmas + Richa = Gifts sorted

Apparel 0
With Christmas just around the corner, Richa has the answer for the motorcyclist in your life.

NEW budget-friendly flip-front from HJC

Helmets 0
The C91N helmet offers riders some of the best features on the market at a budget-friendly price.

MTRSPT1 Now Available 24/7 On MotoAmerica’s YouTube Channel

Latest News 0
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with MTRSPT1, the 24/7 live-streaming network that delivers motorsports entertainment, including the MotoAmerica Championship, to bring its 24-hour live stream to MotoAmerica’s YouTube channel during the off-season.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Christmas + Richa = Gifts Sorted

Christmas + Richa = Gifts sorted

Frank Duggan - 0