NEW budget-friendly flip-front from HJC

The C91N helmet offers riders some of the best features on the market at a budget-friendly price.

The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell provides a lightweight helmet with superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology. The chin bar operates with an easy to use, single lever which is user-friendly when wearing gloves. It also includes an internal sun shield with a manual mechanism that moves forward and back with ease. The large top vent allows airflow ventilation throughout the deep EPS channels of the helmet, keeping you cool on rides. The SuperCool top liner and cheek pad interior gives additional cooling features with its moisture-wicking anti-bacterial fabric. The C91N is also ready to accept the Smart HJC 10B or 20B Bluetooth systems (sold separately).

HJC C91N Kaon In stock now

£159.99

Key Features

Advanced Polycarbonate composite shell with adjustable chinbar: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology

ACS Advanced Channeling Ventilation System enables full front to back airflow to flush heat and humidity up and out

Pinlock® ready HJ-17 visor provides 99% UV protection

RapidFire™ tool-less visor replacement system

Simple and secure visor ratchet system

Integrated sun shield with anti-scratch coating

Sun shield can be deployed quickly and easily using sliding system

SuperCool Moisture-wicking interior parts

Removable and washable crown and cheek pads

Cheek pads are interchangeable throughout all shell sizes

Glasses grooves to accommodate for riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses

Speaker pockets for Bluetooth communication

Ready for SMART HJC 10B & 20B Bluetooth (Bluetooth sold separately)

3 shell sizes XS-S/M-L/XL-XXL

ECE R22.06 approved

Visor: HJ-17

Sun shield: HJ-V5

Pinlock®: DKS088

Black: c91nkb

Yellow: c91nky

Red: c91nkr

