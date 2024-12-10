Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-Crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TFC

Industry NewsManufacturersTriumph
5 min.read

Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TfcTriumph Motorcycles has unveiled the new Bonneville Bobber TFC, a Triumph Factory Custom that is the ultimate expression of custom Bobber style and attitude.

With only 750 available worldwide, featuring an individually numbered badge on the billet-machined top yoke, this very special limited-edition motorcycle features exclusive modifications and hand-crafted customisation. Its unique blend of heritage-inspired style, advanced engineering, and characterful sound, blends style and substance, with a focus on responsive handling.

With a design scheme developed by Triumph’s world-class paint team, the Bobber TFC features a unique, two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents on its minimalist tank and side panels, elevating its visual impact. Adding a personal touch, each fuel tank is hand signed on the underside by the artist.

Clip-on bars give a more focussed riding position while the slim 19-inch front wheel of the TFC epitomises the purest expression of classic British Bobber style, contrasting with the wide rear tyre to perfect a commanding stance.

Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TfcA pair of matt black slash-cut Akrapovic silencers with carbon fibre end caps combine with an intoxicating induction roar from twin airboxes and throttle bodies, to perfectly complement the Bobber TFC’s more aggressive engine map and the exhilarating throttle response in its extra Sport riding mode.

The Bonneville Bobber TFC also benefits from high specification Öhlins suspension front and rear, powerful Brembo radial monobloc brakes with a Brembo MCS master cylinder, and a significant weight reduction compared to the standard Bobber – all set up and optimised by Triumph’s chassis development experts to deliver a ride that is as special as the bike looks.

Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TfcChief Commercial Officer, Paul Stroud said: “The Bobber is the bike of choice for many incredible custom builders and we know that more than 70 per cent of our customers in this category personalise their bike with accessories. That’s why our design engineers, inspired by a passion for the global custom scene, have set out to create the most beautiful, exclusive and desirable motorcycle possible. For those customers looking for a motorcycle that is even more special, customised and modified by the best design engineers within Triumph, this Triumph Factory Custom is simply exceptional.”

“For those customers looking for a motorcycle that is even more special, customised and modified by the best design engineers within Triumph, this Triumph Factory Custom is simply exceptional. From this exclusive paintwork finish to the high-end components finished in gold, each feature has been crafted with unmatched precision. With only 750 of these Bonneville Bobber TFC motorcycles in the world, this is a rare, hand-crafted gem that showcases Triumph’s heritage and innovation, and while it will look incredible as part of a collection, this bike will be fully appreciated on the road.”Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber Tfc

HAND-CRAFTED CUSTOM STYLE

From the gold detail on the ignition key to the embossed leather seat, the Bobber TFC has a luxurious appeal. As well as its unique, two-tone paint finish with hand-painted marble gold textured accents, gloss lacquered real carbon fibre side panels and mudguard stays add a high-end, performance-inspired touch.

Golden fork lowers and suspension fork adjusters with gold-anodised details add striking contrast and a refined, custom appearance, while billet-machined engine cover badges with intricate gold detailing and a gold coloured chain highlight the meticulous attention to detail.

The black premium leather seat, embossed with the Triumph triangle logo, offers both comfort and exclusivity. This floating single seat, and hard tail style hidden RSU, creates the Bobber’s signature purposeful presence, muscular poise and attitude, while its distinctive proportions create a commanding ride.

The clip-on bars with billet aluminium yokes provide a poised, assertive riding position, enhancing both control and handling, while a significant weight reduction over the standard Bobber model enhances the bike’s agility and responsiveness, for an even more effortless and agile riding experience.

With twin Brembo M50 radial calipers and 310mm discs, the braking system delivers powerful, responsive stopping power, ensuring confidence at every turn. The Öhlins 43mm NIX 30 upside-down forks and rear shock ensure precise, sporty handling to match the purposeful look, and are fine-tuned to provide optimal comfort and handling. Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber Tfc

RAW CUSTOM-TUNED PERFORMANCE

The new Bonneville Bobber TFC is engineered to deliver a riding experience that’s as powerful as it is refined. Its legendary 1200cc Bonneville twin engine is custom-tuned to reach a peak power of 78PS at a lower 6,000 rpm and achieves its peak torque of 106Nm at just 3,750 rpm. This enhances low-end responsiveness, giving the TFC an effortlessly powerful feel. The TFC also has a new Sport riding mode; as well as Road, and Rain, which provides an even more instant throttle response. The striking twin Akrapovič exhausts with carbon fibre embellishers produce a deep, hot-rod sound that perfectly matches the bike’s assertive character. Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber Tfc

Seamlessly Integrated technology

The New Bonneville Bobber TFC incorporates advanced technology with a timeless aesthetic, proving that innovation and classic style can co-exist in perfect harmony,

Traction control ensures stability and control in all conditions, adding confidence without compromising style. New multi-function bullet-style rear lights* remove the need for a central rear light, providing full functionality while preserving the bike’s clean, minimalist look.Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber Tfc

ON THE ROAD

Arriving in dealerships from March 2025, the new Bobber TFC will be available from £17,195 OTR, Customers can reserve their Bobber or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.

*Specification varies by market

Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TfcSPECIFICATION ENGINE

TypeLiquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° firing order
Capacity1200 cc
Bore97.6 mm
Stroke80.0 mm
Compression10:1
Maximum Power78 PS / 77 bhp (57.5 kW) @ 6,000 rpm
Maximum Torque106 Nm @ 3,750 rpm
Fuel SystemElectronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 3 rider modes (Road, Rain, Sport)
ExhaustBrushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin Akrapovič silencers and carbon tips
Final DriveX-ring chain
ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip & assist
Gearbox6-speed 

 

SPECIFICATION CHASSIS

FrameTubular steel cradle
SwingarmTwin-sided tubular steel
Front Wheel32-spoke 19 x 2.5 in
Rear Wheel32-spoke 16 x 3.5 in
Front Tyre100/90-19
Rear Tyre150/80-16
Front Suspension43mm Öhlins NIX 30 upside-down forks, adjustable for pre-load, compression and rebound damping. 90 mm wheel travel.
Rear SuspensionÖhlins monoshock with linkage, adjustable for pre-load and rebound damping. 77 mm wheel travel.
Front BrakesTwin 310mm fixed discs, Brembo M50 4-piston radial calipers, ABS
Rear BrakesSingle 255mm fixed disc, Nissin axial caliper, ABS
InstrumentsAnalogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD display and TFC branding

 

SPECIFICATION DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Length2,235 mm
Width (Handlebars)774 mm
Height Without Mirrors1,060 mm
Seat Height690 – 700 mm
Wheelbase1,510 mm
Rake25.7°
Trail93 mm
Wet weight237 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity9 litres

 

SPECIFICATION CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU)

Fuel ConsumptionTBC
CO2 FiguresTBC
StandardEURO 5+

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

Service Internal10,000 miles (16,000 km) /12 months (whichever comes first)

 

