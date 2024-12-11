Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Nolan: Nevis Marketing become exclusive UK & Ireland distributor for iconic Italian helmet brand

Nolan: Nevis Marketing Become Exclusive Uk & Ireland Distributor For Iconic Italian Helmet BrandUnveiled to great acclaim at EICMA 2024, Nolan’s 2025 collection has been inspired by high-end Italian aesthetics, using clean lines, bold colours, geometric patterns and new and innovative textures.

Riders will be able to see – and purchase – the impressive range across the UK and Ireland thanks to the new collaboration.

Globally recognised over the last 50 years for its Italian craftsmanship, innovative designs and commitment to safety, Nolan became part of the 2RideGroup in 2019. While this brought the brand under the same umbrella as SHARK, Bering and Segura, Nolan maintained its iconic brand and product identity and impressive line-up. 

Scott Empson, Managing Director of Nevis Marketing comments: “The 2025 Nolan collection represents a bold evolution, where helmet design embraces the rider’s unique style while upholding the rigorous standards of Italian craftsmanship and safety known from Nolan. We’re extremely pleased to have Nolan within our portfolio of complementary brands.” 

Enrico Pellegrino, CEO of NolanGroup Spa adds: “Nolan chose Nevis Marketing because of its deep experience in the two-wheeler accessory industry, its distribution strength, high level of service and the passion with which it satisfies motorcyclists throughout the UK & Ireland. A perfect partner to tell the values of the Italian brand and communicate Nolan’s new product image marked by a unique and refined style. We are convinced that this collaboration will bring great results and satisfaction.”

For more information and to see the full Nolan range, visit www.nevis.uk.com and www.nolan-helmets.com.

Find Nolan on Instagram and Facebook by searching for @nolangroup.

MotoGB ends business relationship with Hanway & Royal Alloy

