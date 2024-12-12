Thursday, December 12, 2024
New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS

Industry NewsAftermarketGB Racing
New Engine Protection For 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R And RsAs part of GBRacing’s commitment to expanding its range of motorcycle protection for road and race, Triumph’s popular Speed Triple 1050 simply couldn’t be missed.

Suitable for all Speed Triple 1050 models — the hugely capable S and R versions and the exotic, high-spec RS — these new secondary engine covers have been designed to offer maximum engine protection while retaining the design cues and aesthetics of the legendary Triumph triple engine.

Each of the four covers are available separately or as a set, delivering world-class protection to the alternator, clutch, pulse and starter covers.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

*Beware of fake parts — if in any doubt of the authenticity of a GBRacing product please contact GBRacing with details of the vendor.*

PRICES
Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS 2016-2020

Secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover
£83.94 / $107.72 / €87.44

Clutch cover
£89.94 / $115.42 / €93.69

Pulse cover
£65.22 / $83.70 / €67.94

Starter cover
£58.74 / $75.38 / €61.19

Full cover set
£282.95 / $363.12 / €294.74

More info can be found here

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

