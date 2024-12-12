Introducing the new DL-JM-13 denim motorcycle jacket by Louis Moto’s Detlev Louis

Louis Moto exclusive brand Detlev Louis is excited to reveal the new DL-JM-13 denim motorcycle jacket, designed for riders demanding both fashion and functionality.

The DL-JM-13 is available now in the UK exclusively online at Louis Moto – Europe’s number one motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

The CE A rated DL-JM-13 is a standout addition to Detlev Louis’ timeless product lineup, offering unparalleled style without compromising on safety. The motorcycle jacket embodies the spirit of classic denim, while providing modern motorcycle safety technology.

The outer material is made from durable, abrasion-resistant cotton denim, and beneath the jacket’s stylish exterior lies a robust protection system. To ensure excellent impact protection, the jacket features removable level 2 SC-1/SB2air protectors at the shoulders and SC-1/KB2air at the elbows. Additionally, the jacket is compatible with a back protector for riders seeking an extra layer of security.

Detlev Louis has paid special attention to the jacket’s design to guarantee all-day wearability, focusing heavily on both rider comfort and style, as well as safety. With adjustability at the waist and sleeve cuffs, the DL-JM-13’s casual cut is customisable, ensuring maximum mobility and flexibility while riding. Its breathable construction ensures comfort during longer rides, while its stylish appearance makes it a versatile piece to wear both on and off the bike.

The DL-JM-13 features multiple pockets, both outside and inside, providing ample storage for essential items. The jacket’s zipper and button fastening system not only adds to its sleek look, but also delivers a snug fit, keeping the jacket and its armour securely in place while riding.

The Detlev Louis DL-JM-13 denim motorcycle jacket is offered in UK sizes S-3XL, priced at £233.85*, and is available to buy now via Louis Moto’s website, www.louis-moto.co.uk.

To complete the look, the new CE-A certified Detlev Louis DL-PM-13 motorcycle jeans are the perfect addition, also now available online with Louis Moto in the UK, priced at £208.78*.

For UK motorcyclists shopping online with Louis Moto and its exclusive brands, including Detlev Louis, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.

*All prices correct as of the date of the post