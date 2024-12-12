Husqvarna Mobility presents 2025 Factory Edition motocross machine

New FC 450 Factory Edition equipped with advanced technology and race-tested components to deliver unrivalled performance

Husqvarna Mobility is pleased to unveil its 2025 FC 450 Factory Edition. Finished with the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing livery for a true race team look, this track ready machine is expertly assembled using cutting -edge technology, an extensive list of Technical Accessories and championship-winning components. This combination delivers a distinct on-track advantage for all racers, with the overall performance of each motorcycle customisable through advanced electronics that ensure a truly personalised riding experience.

Headlining the list of Technical Accessories found on both Factory Edition models are the Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) and the front-fender-mounted GPS sensor. Once the CUO is paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app on a smartphone, a choice of pre-set engine maps – based on pre-defined track conditions – can be activated from the ‘Engine’ section of the app. Each map can then be personalised and saved, with riders able to refine the settings of the engine braking, Launch and Traction Control, as well as Quickshifter sensitivity to suit their speed and ability.

Every track session is recorded by the GPS sensor. Within the ‘Rider’ feature of the app, which is powered by LITPro, lap times are shown together with the fastest lines around any race track. This analysis allows racers to reduce their lap times as they can clearly see the most efficient way to ride any circuit. The free-to-download app also features set-up recommendations for the WP suspension, ensuring riders compete with optimal settings for every type of racing surface.

The 2025 FC 450 Factory Edition is built with the very best Technical Accessories to maximise durability and performance. The Factory Racing wheel set is equipped with Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tyres, while Factory Racing triple clamps feature handlebar mounts that offer a choice of two mounting positions, as well as the option to be fitted with or without rubber dampers for a customised set-up.

To aid durability, the skid plate and front disc protector are made from 2K Carbon. A Rekluse clutch cover, WP Factory start device, GUTS Factory Racing seat cover and FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer further emphasise the premium specification of each machine.

Technical highlights:

New Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics applied using advanced in-mould technology

Connectivity Unit Offroad, including GPS, allows for customisation of engine mapping and track performance analysis (some features require a paid subscription)

Multifunctional Map Select Switch houses the Quickshifter, Traction Control and Launch Control buttons

Quickshifter provides seamless upward gear changes

Modern bodywork offers specifically tailored ergonomics for easy movement on the motorcycle

Advanced chromium molybdenum steel frame is finished with a premium white powder coating

Topology optimised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity at the lowest possible weight

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD optimised main piston and tool free adjusters

Optimised rear shock linkage delivers refined chassis rigidity for exceptional cornering agility and rider comfort

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

Factory Racing CNC-machined triple clamps with adjustable offset (20 – 22 mm)

Factory Racing wheel set assembled with EXCEL Takasago rims and black-anodised CNC machined hubs

FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer

Rekluse outer clutch cover

WP Factory start device

Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tyres for exceptional grip on a wide range of racing surfaces

Factory Racing Frame Protection Kit for maximum grip and frame protection

Gold chain

2K carbon composite skid plate for advanced protection and durability

Semi-floating front brake disc

Factory Racing front disc guard made from 2K carbon for added protection

Additional vented airbox cover included

Soft, grey ODI lock-on grips for the highest level of comfort

GUTS Factory Racing high grip seat cover

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and bar pad

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Number 27 decals included for those who wish to create a Malcolm Stewart replica machine

A competition-focused selection of Functional Apparel complements this Factory Edition machine and is available now at Husqvarna Mobility dealerships nationwide. The extensive range is designed to provide comfort, style and safety, ensuring that all riders can compete with confidence. Additionally, the Rockstar Replica Team Collection is a casual clothing line as worn by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing. This concise collection includes t-shirts, jackets, pants and caps, all styled to match the Factory Edition machines.

The 2025 FC 450 Factory Edition will be available for £12,099 and will land in authorised Husqvarna Mobility dealerships in early 2025. To find out more, visit the website here.

