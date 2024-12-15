News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 15th December 2024
The Week that Was – “Gear up for the Ride”
To find out more click on a headline below:
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: a collector’s bike to celebrate Made in Italy
https://superbike-news.co.uk/ducati-panigale-v4-tricolore-a-collectors-bike-to-celebrate-made-in-italy/
NEW! HJC C71N Alia
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hjc-c71n-alia/
‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati Schmoozes From One Lounge To Another
https://superbike-news.co.uk/lounge-lizard-ducati-schmoozes-from-one-lounge-to-another/
NEW! HJC F71 Fes & Tozz in stock now
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-hjc-f71-fes-tozz-in-stock-now/
MTRSPT1 Now Available 24/7 On MotoAmerica’s YouTube Channel
https://superbike-news.co.uk/mtrspt1-now-available-24-7-on-motoamericas-youtube-channel/
NEW budget-friendly flip-front from HJC
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-budget-friendly-flip-front-from-hjc/
Christmas + Richa = Gifts sorted
https://superbike-news.co.uk/christmas-richa-gifts-sorted/
Exclusive, Beautiful, Hand-Crafted Triumph Unveils The Ultimate Bobber TFC
https://superbike-news.co.uk/exclusive-beautiful-hand-crafted-triumph-unveils-the-ultimate-bobber-tfc/
SHARK OXO – a new era of flip-back riding sensation
https://superbike-news.co.uk/shark-oxo-a-new-era-of-flip-back-riding-sensation/
2025 MXGP Calendar Updates With The Returns of MXGP of Portugal and Great Britain
https://superbike-news.co.uk/2025-mxgp-calendar-updates-with-the-returns-of-mxgp-of-portugal-and-great-britain/
Pyramid Bodywork for New MT-09
https://superbike-news.co.uk/pyramid-bodywork-for-new-mt-09/
MotoGB ends business relationship with Hanway & Royal Alloy
https://superbike-news.co.uk/motogb-ends-business-relationship-with-hanway-royal-alloy/
Nolan: Nevis Marketing become exclusive UK & Ireland distributor for iconic Italian helmet brand
https://superbike-news.co.uk/nolan-nevis-marketing-become-exclusive-uk-ireland-distributor-for-iconic-italian-helmet-brand/
Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now
https://superbike-news.co.uk/dynamic-back-protector-2-0-in-stock-now/
Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America
https://superbike-news.co.uk/dainese-celebrates-20-years-of-retail-excellence-in-north-america/
New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-weise-navigator-laminated-jacket/
New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-engine-protection-for-2016-2020-triumph-speed-triple-1050-s-r-and-rs/
Introducing the new DL-JM-13 denim motorcycle jacket by Louis Moto’s Detlev Louis
https://superbike-news.co.uk/introducing-the-new-dl-jm-13-denim-motorcycle-jacket-by-louis-motos-detlev-louis/
Provisional 2025 Red Bull FIM MotoGP Rookies Cup calendar announced
https://superbike-news.co.uk/provisional-2025-red-bull-fim-motogp-rookies-cup-calendar-announced/
MotoGP confirms new five-GP deal from 2026
https://superbike-news.co.uk/motogp-confirms-new-five-gp-deal-from-2026/
Husqvarna Mobility presents 2025 Factory Edition motocross machine
https://superbike-news.co.uk/husqvarna-mobility-presents-2025-factory-edition-motocross-machine/
Chase Down Uncharted Territory With The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R
https://superbike-news.co.uk/chase-down-uncharted-territory-with-the-2025-ktm-1390-super-adventure-r/
NEW from Oxford: Snapjack V3 in stock now
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-from-oxford-snapjack-v3-in-stock-now/
BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2025
https://superbike-news.co.uk/bmw-motorrad-clothing-collection-2025/
NEW Power Pack for Heated Clothing
https://superbike-news.co.uk/new-power-pack-for-heated-clothing/