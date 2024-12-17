Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Discover The Top 5 Reasons To Attend The Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic

Discover The Top 5 Reasons To Attend The Classic Bike Guide Winter ClassicThe Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic Show is back, bringing excitement, nostalgia, and plenty of two-wheeled action to Newark Showground on January 11-12, 2025.

Here’s why you won’t want to miss it:
1. Meet Racing Legend Wayne Gardner
Kick off the year with a rare chance to meet Wayne Gardner, the Australian 1987 World Motorcycle Grand Prix Champion. From humble beginnings on a five-dollar dirt bike to global racing fame, Wayne’s story is a good one! Join him, TT star and best mate Roger Marshall alongside compère BSB Champ and TV pundit Steve Plater for an inside look at the highs and lows of life on the track.
2. Dive into Club Displays
Explore our superb club stands showcasing everything from Bantam’s to Vespa’s. Whether it’s a gleaming restored classic or a project still in progress, each bike tells a story!
3. Discover Scooter World
One of the few shows in the UK to spotlight both motorcycles and scooters, this event takes Scooter World to the next level. From custom creations to timeless classics, there’s something for everyone.
4. Awesome Autojumble
Not to be confused with the monthly ‘Normous Newark Autojumbles we also run at the showground, the autojumble at the Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic can be found everywhere, with stalls inside the main hall, outside and in the additional halls too. Hundreds of traders pitch up at the show with a vast range of autojumble for visitors to browse -enjoy!
5. Turn up for the Firing-up!
Relive the glory days of motorcycling in the Stanley Sheldon Hall. The firing-up area brings engines roaring back to life, filling the air with the sights, sounds, and smells of classic machines in action – this is one not to be missed!
Don’t miss this fantastic weekend of motorcycling. For tickets and more details, visit www.classicbikeshows.com.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Augusto Fernández Joins Yamaha as Official MotoGP Test Rider in 2025
Conquer the elements in Richa's Armada GORE-TEX textiles

Conquer the elements in Richa's Armada GORE-TEX textiles

Apparel 0
Conquer the elements in Richa’s Armada GORE-TEX® textiles. Designed to keep water out while maintaining breathability, the Armada is ideal for riders who refuse to let the weather interrupt their journey.

Augusto Fernández Joins Yamaha as Official MotoGP Test Rider in 2025

Latest News 0
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Racing are delighted to welcome Augusto Fernández into the Yamaha family.

NEW iridium lens goggles from LS2

Helmets 0
LS2 Charger goggles are road-legal and trail-ready at a great price

Conquer the elements in Richa's Armada GORE-TEX textiles

