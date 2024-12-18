2025 Motul Fim Superbike World Championships Entry Lists Revealed

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization have officially unveiled the 2025 rider lineup

WorldSBK will feature a competitive grid of 23 riders from 10 countries in 2025.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who secured his second world title in 2024 and delivered BMW’s first rider’s championship since their debut into the championship in 2011, returns with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team to defend his crown.

Runner-up Nicolo Bulega, who made a remarkable impact in his rookie Superbike year after clinching the 2023 World Supersport Championship, continues with Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, aiming to challenge for the top spot.

Veteran rider Alvaro Bautista, the 2022 & 2023 champion, remains a formidable presence on the grid, contributing to Ducati’s 20th manufacturer’s title in 2024.

The championship also welcomes the return of Bimota to WorldSBK, with Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani spearheading their efforts on the all-new KB998. Meanwhile, six-time champion Jonathan Rea heads into his second season with Pata Yamaha, looking to reignite his title challenge.

WorldSSP

The 2025 FIM Supersport World Championship brings together a grid of 32 riders from 15 different countries, underlining the category’s reputation as a proving ground for top-tier racing talent.

This season marks the debut of Yamaha’s new R9, which replaces the venerable and highly successful R6, with riders like Stefano Manzi, Can Oncu, and Michael Rinaldi looking to take full advantage of the new machine.

The Ducati Panigale V2 remains the weapon of choice in the class, following back-to-back Riders’ titles with Nicolo Bulega and Adrian Huertas, and a total of 11 riders on Borgo Panigale machinery in 2025. In the Ducati camp, contenders such as Philipp Oettl, Marcel Schroetter, and Valentin Debise are all keen to make their mark.

Rising talents like Loris Veneman and fresh faces such as Jaume Masia add further intrigue, alongside the arrival of trailblazer Ana Carrasco, ensuring a season packed with fierce competition and standout moments.

WorldSSP300

The 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship promises another thrilling season with a dynamic blend of rising stars, established talent, and global representation.

Featuring a grid of 32 riders across 10 nationalities, the championship sees teams bringing competitive machinery from Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kove. Two-time World Champion Jeffrey Buis will be one of the standout entries alongside returning contenders such as Mirko Gennai, Marc Garcia and Julio Garcia.

2025 will be the final season of WorldSSP300 as the entry class in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship as a new feeder category will be introduced in 2026 to smoothen the transition to WorldSSP.