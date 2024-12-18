Wednesday, December 18, 2024
NEW from Oxford: Toronto 1.0 Suit

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
Less than 1 min.read

New From Oxford: Toronto 1.0 SuitThe Toronto 1.0 is a lightweight, adaptable adventure jacket capable of tackling varying weather conditions with ease.

The jacket’s shorter torso length reduces fabric bulk around the midsection, making it ideal for riders favouring bikes with sportier riding positions.

New From Oxford: Toronto 1.0 SuitToronto 1.0 Suit – in stock now!
Jacket
RRP – £149.99

Black/Camo
tm241001

Black/Green/Fluo
tm241003
New From Oxford: Toronto 1.0 SuitPant
A high performing Dry2Dry™ waterproof membrane offers downpour-beating performance, whilst its breathability (rated at 20,000g/m2/24hrs) ensures a sweat-free ride. Zippered vents above the knee can be held open using snap fasteners to create a flow of fresh air throughout the pant. The removable thermal liner adds extra warmth on cooler days.

RRP – £129.99
Black
tm241101

New From Oxford: Toronto 1.0 Suit

Click here for more info on the Toronto 1.0 Suit

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

