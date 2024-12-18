New From Oxford: Toronto 1.0 Suit

The Toronto 1.0 is a lightweight, adaptable adventure jacket capable of tackling varying weather conditions with ease.

The jacket’s shorter torso length reduces fabric bulk around the midsection, making it ideal for riders favouring bikes with sportier riding positions.

Jacket

RRP – £149.99

Black/Camo

tm241001

Black/Green/Fluo

tm241003

Pant

A high performing Dry2Dry™ waterproof membrane offers downpour-beating performance, whilst its breathability (rated at 20,000g/m2/24hrs) ensures a sweat-free ride. Zippered vents above the knee can be held open using snap fasteners to create a flow of fresh air throughout the pant. The removable thermal liner adds extra warmth on cooler days.

RRP – £129.99

Black

tm241101

