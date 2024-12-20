KTM Adventure Cables from Venhill

British-made clutch cable upgrade for KTM 790 and 890 Adventure models

Venhill’s new Clutch Cables for KTM 790 and 890 Adventure models are a simple upgrade for anyone taking on an extended ride.

Made in the UK using marine-grade stainless steel inner wire and a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner for minimum friction, the Venhill cable offers a lighter action plus improved durability.

The PTFE liner removes the need for regular lubrication and the cable ends are ‘Bird-caged’ – a special process applied to the end of the inner cable wire, which allows solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger.

Venhill has included the inline adjusters found on the factory-fitted cables, so riders can fine-tune the bite point and compensate for clutch wear.

There are two new cables in the catalogue;

Part no. K01-3-044, for the 2019-2020 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R

Part no. K01-3-045 which fits the 2020 790 Adventure R Rally; the 2021-2024 890 Adventure, Adventure R and Adventure R Rally; plus the 2021-2022 890 Adventure L.

They retail at just £29.88 including VAT, and are a direct replacement for the original KTM cables, for a perfect fuss-free fit.

Both are available in Black, Orange and Blue options, to match KTM colours. Other colours are available, to suit personal taste, and they can also be ordered with extra length, for custom handlebar setups.

These cables are the latest additions to Venhill’s extensive catalogue of cables and lines for KTM models dating back to 1974.

Find them at www.venhill.co.uk