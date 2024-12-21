Explore the World of BMW 2025

The World of BMW activity range for 2025 is now live, offering a wide variety of tours, training, and riding experiences for all motorcyclists.

Whether you’re looking to develop your skills, explore new terrain, or take on a global adventure, the World of BMW has something to offer.

Head of Marketing & PR for BMW Motorrad UK, Scott Grimsdall, commented, “ For over 20 years, the World of BMW activities have offered an unparalleled experience for riders of all levels, led by experts with a passion for motorcycling. In 2024 alone, over 3,800 customers joined the journey. From thrilling adventures to top-quality training sessions, these activities showcase what motorcycling is all about – creating unforgettable memories and valuable skills that last a lifetime.”

BMW Rider Training provides practical, tailored courses for riders of all abilities, with an impressive pass rate of 83%. Whether you’re new to motorcycling or looking to advance your skills, the tuition covers essential road techniques, safety-focused training, and advanced riding to build confidence and ability.

Learn to ride off-road with BMW Off Road Skills, set in the 4,000-acre Walters Arena surrounded by the scenic landscapes of South Wales. Led by Dakar legend Simon Pavey and his skilled team, these courses teach you how to navigate challenging terrain, master body positioning, tackle hill climbs and descents, and refine braking techniques, using the latest BMW GS models.

The BMW Motorrad Performance Academy features focused track training for riders looking to improve their speed, precision, and control. With Chief Instructor Taylor Mackenzie and support from current and former British Superbike riders, participants train at Mallory Park on track-prepared BMW motorcycles, including the F 900 R, S 1000 R, and S 1000 RR.

BMW Motorrad Tours expertly organises motorcycle trips to more than 40 destinations worldwide. Ride through iconic landscapes such as the Alps, Route 66, or Patagonia with carefully planned routes, guides, and support, ensuring a memorable and stress-free experience.

From track days and off-road challenges to global tours, the World of BMW provides opportunities to improve your skills and experience motorcycling in new ways. With over 20 years of expertise, they ensure every adventure is expertly crafted for all riders.

Explore the full range of tours, courses, and adventures in the official World of BMW 2025 brochure here: World of BMW 2025 Brochure