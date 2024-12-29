Sunday, December 29, 2024
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

UK’s Biggest Collection of Yamaha Production Racers Heads to Auction

Industry NewsAuctionsShows and Events
1 min.read

Uk’s Biggest Collection Of Yamaha Production Racers Heads To AuctionUK’s biggest collection of Yamaha production racers heads to MCN London bike show with Iconic Auctioneers in February. Collection is worth circa £250,000 – bikes range from £5,000 to £35,000.

One of the UK’s biggest private collection of Yamaha production “over the counter” race bikes comes to sale on February 16th with Iconic Auctioneers at the MCN London Bike Show.

These machines were introduced in the late 1960’s, produced by Yamaha as full-on race bikes but available from your local dealer. Yamaha ceased producing them in the 1990’s.

These machines enabled anyone the opportunity to compete in top level motorcycle racing, you could literally buy one of these bikes and race in the World Championships. They came ready to race and complete and with a spares package. No other manufacturer offered this at the time.

Uk’s Biggest Collection Of Yamaha Production Racers Heads To AuctionMark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers, says: “Yamaha collections are unusual, especially race bikes, and a collection of this quality is very rare, as far as I know I don’t recall a collection like this being offered to auction before. There are some super rare bikes here and all are presented in good, restored condition. It’s quite possibly one of the biggest private collection of Yamaha production racers in the UK and I’m honoured to be able to offer this collection in London in February”.

The collection belongs to bike dealer Glyn Marriott, an ex-racer who raced similar bikes in period. All the bikes are restored, mostly all matching numbers and original and have been displayed in Glyn’s dealership for many years.Uk’s Biggest Collection Of Yamaha Production Racers Heads To Auction

The collection includes some early “air cooled” machines, a TD-2 250cc and a TR-2 350cc and a very rare Maxton framed TZ750D. Other notable bikes include TZ500D, TZ250A, TZ700A and a matching numbers TZ750D. The Collection’s combined value is estimated at around £250k.

Iconic Auctioneers are now inviting entries for their next auction on February 16. Entries close at the end of January so now is the time to contact the auction house if you are interested in selling. You can request a free valuation and read their sellers guide on their website iconciauctioneers.com or call +44 (0) 1926 691 141 to speak to one of their specialists.

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Merry Christmas from Superbike News

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Merry Christmas from Superbike News

Latest News 0
**Merry ​Christmas from Superbike News**As the year draws...

Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!

Latest News 0
Our Walk Around of 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS. We take a quick Walk-Around the 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS

The 2025 Provisional MXGP OAT List Announced

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to unveil the Provisional Officially Approved Teams (OAT) list for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship!

Most Popular

Merry Christmas from Superbike News

Latest News 0
**Merry ​Christmas from Superbike News**As the year draws...

Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!

Latest News 0
Our Walk Around of 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS. We take a quick Walk-Around the 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS

The 2025 Provisional MXGP OAT List Announced

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to unveil the Provisional Officially Approved Teams (OAT) list for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship!

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Merry Christmas From Superbike News

Merry Christmas from Superbike News

Frank Duggan - 0