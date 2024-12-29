UK’s Biggest Collection of Yamaha Production Racers Heads to Auction

UK’s biggest collection of Yamaha production racers heads to MCN London bike show with Iconic Auctioneers in February. Collection is worth circa £250,000 – bikes range from £5,000 to £35,000.

One of the UK’s biggest private collection of Yamaha production “over the counter” race bikes comes to sale on February 16th with Iconic Auctioneers at the MCN London Bike Show.

These machines were introduced in the late 1960’s, produced by Yamaha as full-on race bikes but available from your local dealer. Yamaha ceased producing them in the 1990’s.

These machines enabled anyone the opportunity to compete in top level motorcycle racing, you could literally buy one of these bikes and race in the World Championships. They came ready to race and complete and with a spares package. No other manufacturer offered this at the time.

Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers, says: “Yamaha collections are unusual, especially race bikes, and a collection of this quality is very rare, as far as I know I don’t recall a collection like this being offered to auction before. There are some super rare bikes here and all are presented in good, restored condition. It’s quite possibly one of the biggest private collection of Yamaha production racers in the UK and I’m honoured to be able to offer this collection in London in February”.

The collection belongs to bike dealer Glyn Marriott, an ex-racer who raced similar bikes in period. All the bikes are restored, mostly all matching numbers and original and have been displayed in Glyn’s dealership for many years.

The collection includes some early “air cooled” machines, a TD-2 250cc and a TR-2 350cc and a very rare Maxton framed TZ750D. Other notable bikes include TZ500D, TZ250A, TZ700A and a matching numbers TZ750D. The Collection’s combined value is estimated at around £250k.

