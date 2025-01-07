Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

Industry NewsAuctionsLatest News
1 min.read

Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For CharityMotoGP™ Authentics – run by Memento Exclusives under licence of Dorna Sports – is hosting a special charity auction on its online platform which features a limited-edition helmet.  

The helmet has been created by Italian motorcycle helmet manufacturer, Nolan, and is the very first piece in a limited and super-exclusive series of only 30 numbered helmets. The design reflects those iconic helmets worn by MotoGP™ and Superbike legend, Carlos Checa, and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the rider being an ambassador of the manufacturer.
The auction winner will also receive an exclusive tour of the Nolan factory and a meet and greet with Carlos Checa himself, during which he will sign the special #1/30 helmet.
The auction is running until 19th January 2025 and will help raise money for Àngel Nieto Foundation. The charity, in collaboration with Aspar Team, has supported the community of Valencia following the 2024 Spanish floods, one of the largest natural disasters in Spanish history.
Carlos Checa is known for his incredible career in both MotoGP™ and the Superbike World Championship. During his career he claimed 24 race wins and was crowned the Superbike World Champion in 2011 – becoming the first Spanish rider to claim the prestigious accolade.
Collectors can bid on the helmet at motogpauthentics.com. Auction will close on 19th January 2025.  Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures

Classic MotorCycle Show 0
Following its debut last year, the Dore & Rees auction is set to make return by popular demand to The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show in February.

Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The World Of Motorcycle Racing

Misc 0
MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its high-speed thrills and intense competition.

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Most Popular

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures

Classic MotorCycle Show 0
Following its debut last year, the Dore & Rees auction is set to make return by popular demand to The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show in February.

Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The World Of Motorcycle Racing

Misc 0
MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its high-speed thrills and intense competition.

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-wheeled Treasures

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures

Frank Duggan - 0