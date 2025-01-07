Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

MotoGP™ Authentics – run by Memento Exclusives under licence of Dorna Sports – is hosting a special charity auction on its online platform which features a limited-edition helmet.

The helmet has been created by Italian motorcycle helmet manufacturer, Nolan, and is the very first piece in a limited and super-exclusive series of only 30 numbered helmets. The design reflects those iconic helmets worn by MotoGP™ and Superbike legend, Carlos Checa, and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the rider being an ambassador of the manufacturer.

The auction winner will also receive an exclusive tour of the Nolan factory and a meet and greet with Carlos Checa himself, during which he will sign the special #1/30 helmet.

The auction is running until 19th January 2025 and will help raise money for Àngel Nieto Foundation. The charity, in collaboration with Aspar Team, has supported the community of Valencia following the 2024 Spanish floods, one of the largest natural disasters in Spanish history.

Carlos Checa is known for his incredible career in both MotoGP™ and the Superbike World Championship. During his career he claimed 24 race wins and was crowned the Superbike World Champion in 2011 – becoming the first Spanish rider to claim the prestigious accolade.