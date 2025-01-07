The Original Scalpel Gets Sharpened For 2025

The ORIGINAL SCALPEL rolls into 2025, bringing its signature style and razor-sharp precision to the streets with updated tech, sharper lines and a four year manufacturer’s warranty, wrapped in two all-new colourways.

The KTM 790 DUKE continues its assault on the street, relentless in boasting its signature and unmatched agility. Retaining an impressive 95 PS at 8,000 rpm whilst remaining accessible for A2 licence holders, the EURO5+ compliant 2025 model maintains the thrilling performance it’s renowned for.

For 2025, a new five inch TFT dashboard replaces the previous smaller display and brings new functionality and usability to the package, giving riders access to KTM’s Demo Mode, a telemetry screen and six setting Anti-wheelie Mode. Riders can navigate the new display through all-new intuitive switchgear, which illuminates when riding in low light conditions.

Adding to the updates is a new Premium Manufacturer’s Warranty, giving riders peace of mind and reassurance when carving the streets, for up to four years. Aesthetically, the 2025 KTM 790 DUKE retains its signature aggressive style, sharpened further by two new colourways and minor updates to the headlight cover.

A comprehensive selection of Ride Modes form the foundations of the 2025 KTM 790 DUKE’s technology suite. STREET, RAIN and SPORT – with optional TRACK and PERFORMANCE Modes – allow for customisable throttle and traction control settings. Further customisation is achievable through a specially developed range of KTM PowerParts specific to the KTM 790 DUKE.

Not only does it pack a punch in the engine stakes, the 2025 KTM 790 DUKE retains its light handling, eagerness and trademark agility thanks to geometry developed specifically for sporty street riding, supported by high-quality WP APEX suspension at each end. Scalpel-like agility, impressive top-end surge, low fuel consumption and a distinct engine note has continued to make the KTM 790 DUKE massively popular since its first unveiling in 2017.

The 2025 KTM 790 DUKE retails for £7,999 and will be available from Authorised KTM Dealers from late January 2025 onwards.

More information can be found on KTM.com.