Cardo launches ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge’ campaign with focus on boosting rider’s happiness batteries

From its survey of Cardo users from across the globe, it was found that 56%* ride to improve their mental well-being, further confirming that for most, riding is more than a passion.

Launching today, Cardo’s ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge’ campaign encourages riders to focus on the importance of recharging themselves as well as their communication devices this season.

Cardo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Dan Emodi, explains: “We all know how important it is to keep our Cardo’s charged and not let them run empty to help prolong the battery lifetime, but many of us forget to do the same for ourselves. We hope this campaign encourages riders to take the time out to check their internal battery level and give it a ‘dopamine boost’ with rides, conversations and speak to someone if they feel like they need support.”

Since pioneering the wireless communication market for motorcyclists over 20 years ago, Cardo has been proud to enable groups in motion to communicate easily both using Bluetooth technology and its innovative – and proven – Dynamic Mesh Communication connectivity. With the recently announced ‘Mesh Boost’ advancements available in early 2025, this capability will go even further with unlimited connectivity through Celluar Intercom, larger group sizes and the option for remote grouping.

For those who prefer to ride alone, company is never far away with the ability to make and receive calls on the go and listen to music. ‘Sound by JBL’ speakers on Cardo’s PACKTALK lineup and FREECOM 4X ensure that users are treated to premium sound quality so they can lose themselves in the beat.

In support of The Motorcycle Relief Project (MRP), Cardo is proudly donating $10,000 and 10 PACKTALK EDGE devices to help facilitate the charity’s great work. Based in the United States, MRP helps veterans and first responders heal from trauma through motorcycle-based outdoor therapy.

Mike Bobbitt, President of The Motorcycle Relief Project comments: “Motorcycle Relief Project relies on the ability to communicate between volunteers on our Relief Rides. This is why we choose Cardo. We are able to stay in communication between the lead rider, the chase vehicle, and our sweep at all times. We want the participants to feel their experience is seamless but this technology also plays a critical role in safety. We can monitor the skills and confidence of each rider and as we progress through the day and pivot or take breaks as needed. Thank you Cardo for investing in Motorcycle Relief Project.”

*Survey completed with Cardo user database – 18,780 respondents from 114 countries.

