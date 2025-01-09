Friday, January 10, 2025
Motovation Is New Title Sponsor For 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Series

MotoAmerica Support Series
1 min.read
Motovation Is New Title Sponsor For 2025 Motoamerica Supersport SeriesMotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that Motovation, an industry leader in motorcycle customization for over 20 years, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

Texas-based Motovation imports unique, high-quality motorcycle accessories from around the world for racers, mechanics and motorcycle enthusiasts – all with a focus on elite quality and style.

The 18-race 2025 MotoAmerica Motovation Championship begins April 4-6 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, and concludes September 26-28 at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey.

Last year’s Supersport series was a battle from start to finish between Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz and Warhorse HSBK Ducati Racing’s PJ Jacobsen, with Scholtz ultimately taking the crown.

“Our involvement with MotoAmerica racing began many years ago with a grassroots approach to the sport,” said Nate Seyer, owner and CEO of Motovation. “We started out supporting riders who needed help getting their bikes ready for such a high level of competition. Over the years, we have been fortunate enough to involve ourselves with a wide spectrum of teams and riders competing across the different MotoAmerica classes. We are proud to have the opportunity to make an even bigger difference to a sport we all love.”

Motovation, an industry leader in motorcycle customization for over 20 years, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship. Photo by Brian J. Nelson

“We’re thrilled to announce Motovation as the title sponsor for the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Motovation has been a valuable supporter of teams and riders over the years, and we’re excited to see them step into this prominent role. The Supersport class is one of the most competitive and prestigious in our series, with up to six manufacturers battling for victories. Last season’s title chase came down to the wire, and we’re expecting another thrilling year of competition.”

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

