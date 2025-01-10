New Kawasaki Webike Trickstar EWC recruit Di Meglio aiming for wins and great things

Double champion Mike Di Meglio has set winning races in the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship as a key target following his switch to Kawasaki Webike Trickstar.

The winner of the EWC title in 2016-17 and again in 2022 joins Ryuji Tsuruta’s team alongside Christian Gamarino and Grégory Leblanc, plus Román Ramos, who has been named as Kawasaki Webike Trickstar’s reserve rider having raced for the squad in 2024.

Di Meglio moves to Kawasaki Webike Trickstar after six seasons racing for the rival F.C.C. TSR Honda France outfit. He said: “My goal is to win races. To achieve this there is no secret, you have to work together with your team-mates, know that when you leave the bike at night you can go and rest peacefully because you know that your team-mate will do the job.”

The 36-year-old Frenchman revealed he had several options for 2025 but identified Kawasaki Webike Trickstar as being the right fit. Di Meglio continued: “We must not forget that it was world champion not so long ago. At Suzuka, in the race, and despite the fact that there was only one fit rider, they set very good times. For me it is a team in evolution, that is going in the right direction and that has a culture of winning. They have won a lot of 24-hour races and they have not forgotten how to win. In addition, there are experienced riders and with what I can bring to the team I am sure that we can do great things.”

Léblanc has recovered from injury to ride for Kawasaki Webike Trickstar again in 2025, while Gamarino is preparing to embark on his second season in the Formula EWC category after he helped Team 33 Louit April Moto win the 2023 FIM Endurance World Cup. He was also selected by EWC media as the Rising Star of the Year following his impressive performances during his debut top-tier campaign.

Of his new team-mates, Di Meglio said: “I know Christian less well than Grégory. We met during the safety commissions to discuss points for improvement on the circuits, but I know Grégory much better. We have already crossed swords in the French 125 championship where he was my main competitor. We then followed each other in grand prix racing when he was in the French team. We often hung out together and we get on well.”



Kawasaki Webike Trickstar Team Manager Ryuji Tsuruta said: “Although we were going on a good basis to get on the podium in 2024, we were forced to cope with several technical problems and had to finish a disappointing season. However, we were very satisfied with the performance of the pilots at each race and have a very positive perspective, this is why I wanted them to continue with KWT. With the arrival of Mike in the team, I am sure that it will strengthen the team and we are really impatient to start the season.”

For more info check out our dedicated Endurance World Championship News page Endurance World Championship

or visit the official Endurance World Championship website fimewc.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of Endurance World Championship