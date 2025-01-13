We Found Something Amazing in Prague: Pitland, an Indoor Motorcycle Arena

Looking for something that will get your adrenaline pumping and take you out of your daily routine? Go to Prague!

We’ve discovered Pitland, a place that’s bursting with energy and originality. This indoor motorcycle arena is the only one of its kind in the world, and it’s right here in Prague, just 11 minutes from the airport. Whether you’re a motorcycle enthusiast or just looking to try something new, this is the place for you!

What is Pitland

Pitland is more than just a motorcycle arena – it’s a space for fun, learning, and thrilling experiences. The arena’s unique surface simulates conditions on professional race tracks, providing maximum grip and safety. The facility features training circles for honing your skills and a fast-paced track for riders eager to push their limits.

It’s not just about racing. Pitland is where you can focus on refining techniques, improving reflexes, and mastering your bike down to the smallest detail. All of this happens in a safe environment guided by experienced professionals.

Fun for All Riding Levels

Pitland is a place where everyone can find their groove. If you’re a complete beginner, there’s no need to worry – the pros will teach you everything, from proper posture to handling turns. More experienced riders will love the opportunity to train off-season using modern ePit bikes, which deliver both power and excellent control.

And why not bring the whole family? Pitland offers programs suitable for kids and seniors alike. No matter your age or experience, everyone can enjoy the thrill of motorcycling here.

How Does It Work?

Booking is quick and easy. Simply head to the official Pitland website, choose an available date, or purchase a gift voucher if you’re unsure when you want to ride. The voucher makes for a fantastic gift for any motorcycle enthusiast.

The training itself is divided into two phases. First, you’ll get familiar with the ePit bike and learn the basics, such as correct posture, bike handling, and movements in turns. Then, it’s time to hit the track, go full throttle, and put your skills to the test in a controlled and safe environment.

What Do the Pros Say?

Pitland has earned rave reviews from some of the top names in motorcycling. Moto2 rider Filip Salač says, “The only place where you can ride even in winter!”

Libor Podmol, FMX World Champion and Rallye Dakar participant, praises Pitland for its safety and training quality: “Pitland is ideal for improving balance, reflexes, and overall riding technique.”

Japanese racing pro Hikari Okubo encourages everyone visiting Prague to check it out: “A great place for training before races!”

Ready to Try It?

Pitland is the perfect place to combine adrenaline, fun, and learning. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby, want to take your riding skills to the next level, or need a gift that will truly impress, Pitland has you covered.

Book your spot now on the official website and get ready for an experience you’ll never forget!