Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R

These small-capacity SMC R models offer the accessibility and ease of use of a compact single-cylinder motorcycle while providing dynamic riding experiences with real-world usability – with true READY TO RACE attitude.

The KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R bring supermoto thrills to a wider audience. Boasting long travel suspension, 17” wheels, grippy tyres and a specifically curated selection of rider aids and tech, they provide real-world, sporty riding in an accessible, rider-friendly package.

The new 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R will be hitting showroom floors from March 2025. UK pricing for both models below.

KTM 125 SMC R – £4,899

KTM 390 SMC R – £5,699

For more information about the KTM 125 SMC R click HERE and click HERE for information about the KTM 390 SMC R.