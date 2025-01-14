Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Introducing The 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R

Ntroducing The 2025 Ktm 125 Smc R And Ktm 390 Smc RFor 2025, the supermoto segment receives two welcome additions in the shape of the KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R.

These small-capacity SMC R models offer the accessibility and ease of use of a compact single-cylinder motorcycle while providing dynamic riding experiences with real-world usability – with true READY TO RACE attitude.

The KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R bring supermoto thrills to a wider audience. Boasting long travel suspension, 17” wheels, grippy tyres and a specifically curated selection of rider aids and tech, they provide real-world, sporty riding in an accessible, rider-friendly package.

The new 2025 KTM 125 SMC R and KTM 390 SMC R will be hitting showroom floors from March 2025. UK pricing for both models below.

KTM 125 SMC R – £4,899
KTM 390 SMC R – £5,699

For more information about the KTM 125 SMC R click HERE and click HERE for information about the KTM 390 SMC R.

 

DJI Launches All-in-One Vlog Camera Drone with DJI Flip
Parts Unlimited Is The Title Sponsor Of The New MotoAmerica Talent Cup

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team 2025: Familiar names and a strong new addition

Endurance World Championship
Familiar names and a strong new addition as the rider lineup for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team for the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) is set.

