Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Noyce And World Champion-Winning Bike Reunited at Telford

Industry NewsShows and EventsClassic MotorCycle Show
Noyce And World Champion-winning Bike Reunited At TelfordThe first-ever Honda World Championship-winning motocross bike, Graham Noyce’s legendary 1979 RC500, will be showcased at The Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon, taking place on February 8-9, 2025, at the Telford International Centre!

At the close of 1978, Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) focused all its efforts on developing a groundbreaking bike capable of conquering the prestigious World Championship. The result was the RC500, crafted using the most advanced technologies and materials of its era. This extraordinary machine is one of only two in existence. The second RC500, used as
Noyce’s practice bike, is currently displayed at HRC Japan.
Visitors to the show will enjoy an exclusive opportunity to hear directly from Graham Noyce himself. He will join off-road icon John McCrink on stage to share thrilling stories from his motocross career. Together, they’ll explore the RC500’s championship-winning legacy and the highs and lows of Noyce’s career – offering a captivating glimpse into his motocross history.
In addition to Noyce’s iconic RC500, the 2025 show will feature other legendary machines, such as the 1966 BSA B44 Victor Grand Prix scrambling bike and the 1980 OSSA 150 Gripper trials bike. And that’s just the start—many more legendary bikes will be on display!
For more information about The Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon and to save 20% on advance tickets, visit www.classicbikeshows.com.

 

Racing Royalty Jim Redman At The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show
NEW from Oxford: Hot Seat – in stock now

