NEW from Oxford: Hot Seat – in stock now

We’ve sorted out your cold hands with HotGrips, but what about your bum?!?

Don’t compromise on comfort during the colder months.

Discomfort = distraction, which makes for unsafe riding.

Plug in a universal-fit Oxford HotSeat and enjoy riding all year round.

CODE: EL170 RRP: £79.99

FEATURES

Weatherproof power connectors

12V power input needed, wire to switched live only

In-line fuse (3A) for added safety

Easy to install using the Hook and Loop System

Max 12W draw – at 12V input on 100% (Red) output

Added grip texture to the top and bottom material to maintain control when using the heated seat in cold or wet weather

Weatherproof construction

Click here for more info on the Hot Seat

