Wednesday, January 15, 2025
NEW from Oxford: Hot Seat – in stock now

Industry News
Less than 1 min.read

New From Oxford: Hot Seat - In Stock NowWe’ve sorted out your cold hands with HotGrips, but what about your bum?!?

Don’t compromise on comfort during the colder months.

Discomfort = distraction, which makes for unsafe riding.

Plug in a universal-fit Oxford HotSeat and enjoy riding all year round.

CODE: EL170       RRP:  £79.99

FEATURES

  • Weatherproof power connectors
  • 12V power input needed, wire to switched live only
  • In-line fuse (3A) for added safety
  • Easy to install using the Hook and Loop System
  • Max 12W draw – at 12V input on 100% (Red) output
  • Added grip texture to the top and bottom material to maintain control when using the heated seat in cold or wet weather
  • Weatherproof construction

Click here for more info on the Hot Seat

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.comNew From Oxford: Hot Seat - In Stock Now

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

