XCP sprays now available from Motohaus

Motohaus Powersports adds XCP maintenance and care products to its portfolio of market-leading brands.

XCP’s multi-award-winning lubrication, rust protection and cleaning sprays are now available from Motohaus Powersports

Launched in 2000, XCP (Xtra Corrosion Protection) was originally developed for the print industry, but it soon became clear it had applications in other markets. Ten years later the XCP Professional range was introduced, for use in sectors as diverse as theme park maintenance, offshore rigs and automotive.

Best known for its Rust Blocker Spray, which consistently performs well in tests and reviews, XCP also produces chain lube, chain cleaner, degreasers and many more products suitable for motorcycle care and maintenance. All developed and manufactured by XCP in Scotland.

XCP joins a line-up of premium motorcycle brands that Motohaus distributes to UK dealers, including KEIS heated clothing, SW-Motech accessories, NEXX Helmets, Sena communications, Bruhl dryers, ComfortAir seats and Ventura luggage.

Browse the XCP range at www.motohaus.com/collections/xcp