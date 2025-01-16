Thursday, January 16, 2025
Get ready for 2025 rides with ROKiT UP Tyre Inflators

Industry NewsAccessoriesTyres
1 min.read
Get Ready For 2025 Rides With Rokit Up Tyre InflatorsROKiT UP, an innovator in the world of motorcycle care and maintenance, is making it easier for riders to get prepared for their 2025 riding adventures following the launch of its easy-to-use, digital multifunctional tyre inflators. 

Available in a choice of two large battery capacities – 5200mAh / 7.4V and 9000mAh / 12V – the rechargeable digital tyre pumps can power top-ups or multiple full tyre inflation. They can also be used as a portable air compressor for balls, bicycles and inflatables and an external battery/power bank or torch – the perfect portable travel and workshop companion. 

Simple to use, choose one of the four pressure modes (PSI, BAR, KPA Kg/cm), preset desired pressure up to 150PSI, press and go – the compact pump will do the work for you and automatically shut off once the pressure has been reached. 

The large, high-definition LED display shows real-time pressure value, preset inflation value and different use modes.

Everything needed is in the box, including the ROKiT UP cordless tyre inflator, USB-C charging cable, air hose, Presta valve adaptor, plastic inflatable nozzle and ball needle. The 9000mAh version also includes a 12V car cigarette cord charger and a cloth storage bag. 

Both units are under £50 with the 5200mAh unit priced at £39.99 and the larger capacity 9000mAh with an RRP of £49.99. 

ROKiT UP is exclusively distributed in the UK and Ireland by Nevis Marketing, to find a list of official stockists or to view the full range, visit www.nevis.uk.com

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Previous article
Limited edition ROOF BOXXER 2 SHADOW new range launching
Next article
Widest choice of premium Sport Scooters

