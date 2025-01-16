Yamaha’s MAX Sport Scooter line-up is one of the most popular and successful ranges of powered two wheelers in the European and Asean markets, and 2025 sees the global launch of the new XMAX models that offer customers an even wider choice as well as a higher specification and reduced emissions.

It’s almost a quarter of a century since the groundbreaking TMAX entered the market and totally transformed the public’s perception of the scooter. Ever since that day Yamaha’s line up of MAX Sport Scooters has continuously expanded and evolved, and for 2025 the class-leading XMAX 125 and XMAX 300 models are further refined with a range of important changes that are designed to build on their outstanding success.

Offering a premium design combined with a sporty character and everyday versatility, the XMAX models give every commuter an excellent balance of performance, style, functionality and economy. Since their launch, the XMAX 125 and XMAX 300 – as well as the XMAX 250 for the Asian and Turkish markets – have attracted a massive following amongst customers who appreciate the very special qualities that these best-in-class models feature as standard.

Originally launched in Europe in 2004 and introduced into the Asian markets from 2017, the XMAX models have been amongst the most successful Sport Scooters in their respective categories. More than 166,000 units have been sold in Europe, and since 2017 the XMAX has been purchased by over 248,000 customers in the Asian markets – as well as almost 22,000 sales in Turkey. This makes the XMAX models some of the most successful Sport Scooters ever produced, and the enhanced specification for 2025 is set to reinforce their outstanding success across two continents.

*XMAX 250 for Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Turkey..

Widest choice of premium Sport Scooters

In order to be able to offer customers the most diverse choice of high quality machinery, Yamaha has expanded the XMAX Sport Scooter range**. Offering dynamic style and a high specification together with efficient performance, comfortability and user-friendly accessibility, the 2025 range consists of the XMAX 125 and XMAX 300, as well as the premium XMAX 125 Tech MAX and XMAX 300 Tech MAX – and also the ultimate XMAX 125 Tech MAX+ and XMAX 300 Tech MAX+ models.

**Including new edition XMAX 250 for Turkey.

Pure MAX DNA

Equipped with pure MAX DNA and projecting a strong, confident and dynamic look, Yamaha’s updated and refined XMAX Sport Scooters are offered in a variety of technical specifications to suit different lifestyles and budgets.

The new model year sees a number of important changes and refinements that are designed to make these leading models even more attractive to both new and existing MAX riders, from B-license* customers and upwards. Designed for suburban commuters and city dwellers who appreciate Yamaha’s leading build quality – and want a stylish, enjoyable and cost effective way to beat the traffic jams – the XMAX is one of today’s smartest and most efficient commuters.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws. Additionally, Yamaha recommends all riders to take a motorcycle training course before riding.

Ultimate MAX riding experience

The MAX Sport Scooter line is one of the most diverse and successful ranges in Europe, and the 2025 models are designed to offer every commuter an even more enjoyable and refined riding experience. Inspired by the legendary TMAX and shaped by the same dynamic sports DNA as Yamaha’s flagship, the XMAX models are equipped with a range of updates and refinements that reinforce the MAX family’s dominant market position.

XMAX 125/300 Tech MAX & XMAX 125/300 Tech MAX+ models

New electrically adjustable screen

For 2025 the Tech MAX and Tech MAX+ models are equipped with an electrically adjustable screen that provides the highest levels of riding comfort and best-in-class style. Offering a range of 95mm up/down movement, this electric screen is easily adjusted by a switch on the left side handlebar, enabling riders of varying sizes to choose the ideal setting.

As well as the new premium screen, the latest Tech MAX and Tech MAX+ models feature integrated front flashers that give improved wind protection to the rider’s arms, and a restyled fairing nose and spoiler help to eliminate wind buffeting for an even smoother ride.

Premium Tech MAX finishing

Aimed at those customers who desire the ultimate MAX specification, the premium finishing on each Tech MAX and Tech MAX+ model includes a range of special features and details. These include aluminium footplates on the spacious footboard area, as well as model specific mirrors and grip ends. The front storage compartment is upholstered matching the seat, and Tech MAX emblems highlight the exclusivity of these top of the range Sport Scooters.

Special dedicated Tech MAX & Tech MAX+ colouring

As well as their higher overall specification, the Tech MAX and Tech MAX+ models feature special dedicated colouring that emphasizes their exclusivity. These Sport Scooters are available in Ceramic Grey and Dark Magma that perfectly complement their premium finish.

4.2-inch full colour TFT instruments

For an even better riding experience the Tech MAX models are equipped with a restyled dash featuring a clear and logical layout. The 4.2-inch full colour TFT display features connectivity functions, while the backlit LCD display on the left side of the dash shows key vehicle information such as speed, odometer, trip 1 and 2 and more.

The new 4.2-inch dash also features a smoked screen together with a visor for a better appearance and good visibility, particularly in bright conditions.

Smartphone connectivity

All XMAX models are equipped with a connected dash that enables riders to stay in touch with family, friends and work. After downloading the free MyRide app, owners can use their smartphone to connect to the machine via Bluetooth. Once this is done it’s easy to check notifications of calls, emails and messages as well as see useful and interesting machine running data including average fuel consumption, routes ridden, speed, ride time and more.

Onboard navigation system via smartphone

Free Garmin navigation** via smartphone is exclusive to the Tech MAX and Tech MAX+ models. This 4.2-inch TFT infotainment screen provides riders with real time traffic information, distance left, estimated time of arrival and more, giving the rider a wealth of data that can make every journey more efficient and enjoyable.

**The navigation app will not be available in some countries. Information on speed limits, traffic, etc., is not provided in some countries and regions. Speed limit data may also not be updated in a timely manner and speed limits may change depending on the time of day, such as in school zones or around construction sites.

Dynamic MAX body design with X-shaped headlight

With their dynamic exterior design that features boomerang side motifs, dual LED headlights and distinctive angular bodywork, Yamaha’s XMAX models proudly display their sporty MAX DNA. The radical X-shaped headlight and position light configuration perfectly complement the body design, to give a unique ‘face’ that is instantly recognisable as part of the iconic MAX family.

By blending the assertive style of a sports motorcycle with the spacious interior and easy side access of a scooter, the XMAX has a strong character of its own that has attracted many thousands of followers all over Europe. As well as projecting a dynamic image that reinforces the pure sport character, the XMAX bodywork also conveys a feeling of class-leading build quality. With a strong physical presence that makes the XMAX models stand out on the street, Yamaha’s Sport Scooters have established themselves as some of the best-selling models in the category.

High-mounted front flashers and full LED lighting

For excellent visibility to other road users the XMAX models are equipped with high mounted front flashers that are seamlessly integrated into the bodywork. Full LED lighting underlines the premium specification of the XMAX line and consists of the X-shape LED headlight and LED position lights, with twin LED taillights with integral rear LED flashers.

Comfortable ergonomics and leather style seat cover

As well as being equipped with an electrically adjustable screen, TFT dash and special features such as the aluminium footplates, the Tech MAX and Tech MAX+ models can also be distinguished by their leather style seat cover with graphite accent stitching, as well as leather style compartment lid covers.

Storage for 2 helmets

Under the comfortable stepped dual seat on every XMAX model there’s a spacious compartment that’s designed to carry 2 helmets, depending on their size and shape. Together with the two front storage compartments it gives the owner plenty of storage options.

EURO 5+ compliant engines

For 2025 all XMAX models benefit from a EURO5+ compliant engine that provides smooth and seamless acceleration. Developed using Yamaha’s Blue Core technology that reduces power losses and boosts combustion efficiency, the XMAX 300cc and XMAX 125cc powerplants offer lively acceleration together with eco-friendly performance.

Driven by the potent 300cc engine, the XMAX 300 / XMAX 300 Tech MAX / XMAX 300 Tech MAX+ models are equipped with a new lightweight muffler with two catalyzers that ensure reduced emissions. Developing 20.6kW, this A2 license Sport Scooter is perfectly suited to longer and faster highway commutes from the suburbs into the city.

With a power output of 9.0kW, the XMAX 125 / XMAX 125 Tech MAX/ XMAX 125 Tech MAX+ models are Ideal for customers with a B-license* who want a convenient and accessible alternative to the car. Featuring fuel saving Start & Stop technology, this quiet, economical and efficient engine provides smooth and controllable performance that’s just right for moving around the city.

*Limitations and restrictions may apply per country under applicable laws. Additionally, Yamaha recommends all riders to take a motorcycle training course before riding.

Smart key keyless ignition and USB Type C socket

XMAX models feature Yamaha’s Smart Key keyless ignition that enables riders to unlock and start their Sport Scooter as well as open the fuel and storage compartments. All models also benefit from a new USB Type C socket located in the front compartment.

XMAX 125 Tech MAX highlights

Exclusive XMAX 125 Tech MAX features shown in italic

Electrically adjustable screen with aluminium stays

Premium Tech MAX finishing

Restyled 4.2-inch full colour TFT instruments with integrated LCD

Free Garmin onboard navigation system via smartphone**

Comfortable ergonomics with leather style seat cover

Dedicated Tech MAX colours: Ceramic Grey and Dark Magma

All XMAX 125 models

Iconic and distinctive MAX family design

Sporty and dynamic MAX DNA

Smartphone connectivity

Radical X-shaped headlight

Ergonomic seat with easy access

High-mounted front flashers

Full LED lighting

EURO5+ Blue Core 125cc engine

Storage for 2 helmets (Depending on their size and shape)

Traction control

Smart Key keyless ignition

USB Type C socket

Start & Stop system

**The navigation app will not be available in some countries. Information on speed limits, traffic, etc., is not provided in some countries and regions. Speed limit data may also not be updated in a timely manner and speed limits may change depending on the time of day, such as in school zones or around construction sites.

XMAX 300 Tech MAX highlights

Exclusive XMAX 300 Tech MAX features shown in italic

Electrically adjustable screen with aluminium stays

Premium Tech MAX finishing

Restyled 4.2-inch full colour TFT instruments with integrated LCD

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Free Garmin onboard navigation system via smartphone**

Comfortable ergonomics with leather style seat cover

Dedicated Tech MAX colours: Ceramic Grey and Dark Magma

All XMAX 300 models

Iconic and distinctive MAX family design

Sporty and dynamic MAX DNA

Smartphone connectivity

Radical X-shaped headlight

Ergonomic seat with easy access

High-mounted front flashers

Full LED lighting

EURO5+ Blue Core 300cc engine

Storage for 2 helmets (Depending on their size and shape)

Refined traction control

Smart Key keyless ignition

USB Type C socket

**The navigation app will not be available in some countries. Information on speed limits, traffic, etc., is not provided in some countries and regions. Speed limit data may also not be updated in a timely manner and speed limits may change depending on the time of day, such as in school zones or around construction sites.

XMAX 125 Tech MAX+ & XMAX 300 Tech MAX+

Exclusive heated grips and heated seat

New for 2025 are the ultimate Tech MAX+ models that take riding comfort to the next level. Targeted at customers who desire all-season luxury, the Tech MAX+ models are exclusively equipped with a heated seat and heated grips and benefit from all of the premium features seen on the Tech MAX models.

XMAX 125 & XMAX 300

Sharing the same sophisticated engine and chassis technology as well as the high build quality of the premium Tech MAX models, the XMAX 125 and XMAX 300 feature a number of specification differences.

There’s a connected 4.3-inch LCD dash with a clear layout, and the windscreen has a manually adjustable design. Customers can expect to experience the same sporty and rewarding MAX riding experience, while being able to take advantage of a highly competitive price.

4.3-inch LCD instruments

XMAX 125 and XMAX 300 models come with an intuitive 4.3-inch LCD connected dash that gives the rider clear and easy to understand information. The simple layout features a central digital speedometer as well as a bar style tachometer and fuel, engine temperature, high beam and flasher lights.

Manually adjustable screen

XMAX 300 and XMAX 125 models are equipped with a manually adjustable screen that can be raised or lowered in minutes using the scooter’s toolkit. Together with the roomy seat and spacious footboard area, it makes it easy for riders to set their MAX up to suit their own individual requirements.

XMAX 125 & XMAX 300 model-specific features

4.3-inch LCD instruments

Adjustable screen and handlebars

2025 Colours

XMAX 125 Tech MAX & XMAX 300 Tech MAX Ceramic Grey & Dark Magma

XMAX 125 Tech MAX+ & XMAX 300 Tech MAX+ Ceramic Grey & Dark Magma

XMAX 125 & XMAX 300 Icon Black & Tech Kamo

Price and availability

XMAX 125 & XMAX 300 models will be available within the first quarter of 2025. XMAX Tech MAX and XMAX Tech MAX + models will be available within spring time. For market specific information such as pricing or dealer arrival timing, please contact your local distributor or your Yamaha dealer.

Yamaha MyRide App

Yamaha’s free MyRide App gives every rider the opportunity to get more from every journey. Available to everyone, MyRide tracks the route taken and stores it in the rider’s own account. Users can also look at a range of data including lean angle, acceleration, average/top speed, distance covered and elevation. It’s also easy to add pictures of the trip and share on social media.

Yamaha MyGarage

MyGarage is the easiest and most enjoyable way to build a virtual dream Yamaha using a range of Genuine Options. Users can experiment with different combinations of Yamaha accessories and scooter colours to see which set up looks best for them. MyGarage features all new models, accessories and colours before they are available in store, and the results can be shared on social media.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed an extensive range of Genuine Accessories that give every Yamaha rider the chance to personalize their Sport Scooter to suit their individual requirements and lifestyle. The accessories range is constantly evolving and covers everything from comfort and cosmetic items through to luggage, screens and performance parts. Yamaha Genuine Accessories ensure lasting quality and a perfect fit, making them the best choice for any rider looking to upgrade their XMAX specification.

Yamaha Clothing

Yamaha offers a capsule collection of branded leisure wear and riding gear designed for MAX Sport Scooter riders. The 2025 ‘Nothing but the MAX’ collection includes T-shirts and a cap – as well as CE approved riding gear.