BMW Motorrad presents the strongest sales result in company history

After selling 210.408 bikes in 2024, BMW Motorrad was able to achieve the strongest sales result in company history.

Germany stays the largest market and carries a significant share on the sales record of BMW Motorrad, with the regions Europe, USA, Asia and Latin America.

Strongest arguments for the successful performance in 2024 were the convincing product portfolio with successful and for each segment formative offerings, as well as the market introduction of sought-after new models, like the mighty BMW M 1000 XR and S 1000 XR, the new GS models from the middle class BMW F 800 GS, F 900 GS and

F 900 GS Adventure, the casual Heritage models BMW R 12 and R 12 NineT and leading the way, the adventure touring icons BMW R 1300 GS and GS Adventure with the legendary BMW Boxer Engine.

Markus Flasch, head of BMW Motorrad: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our customers and community around the world for the tremendous trust they have placed in us once again in 2024. With the strongest sales result in company history, BMW Motorrad remarkably claims the 1st Place in the global Premium Motorcycle segment. Our market leadership in numerous segments and markets in based on our claim to innovation leadership, our highly attractive product offering as well as the consistent strategic focus on brand strength. Based on these success drivers, BMW Motorrad is well-positioned for the future and so I approach the year 2025 with a very positive outlook.”

Strong sales in the whole of Europe.

After 118.727 sold motorcycles, Europe claims to be by far the strongest sales region for BMW Motorrad. The strongest European individual market, with a compelling increase of over 8% compared to the previous year, stays Germany with 26.177 units, followed by France (20.693 units), Italy (16.617 units) and Spain (13.009 units). Contributing to the exceptional performance in the whole of Europe, is Central Europe with 11.411 vehicles and thereby contributing to an extraordinary increase of over 12% compared to the previous year.

USA, Brazil, China and India with strong share on success.

In further regions, several for BMW Motorrad relevant markets were able to conclude 2024 with high sales performances. USA (17.272 units), Brazil (15.267 units), China

(13.872 units) and India (8.301 units) provided a significant contribution to the record performance of BMW Motorrad.

BMW R 1300 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure at the top, with the successfully introduced BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

The boxer models BMW R 1300 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure performed remarkably well with the successfully introduced BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. Over 68.000 customers worldwide decided on these three GS icons, as well as the BMW R 1250 GS.

Sporty four-cylinder models with unbreakable dynamic.

The fascination for performance and driving dynamic caused the sporty

BMW Motorrad four-cylinder models a positive sales development as well. That is how the BMW S 1000 RR backed up its top position and market leadership in the super-sport segment, with 11.610 sold units. 27.147 models with the high-performance

four-cylinder motors were sold worldwide, together with the three highly successful

BMW Motorrad M models.

Top-performance in the middle-class as well as the segment up to 500 ccm from BMW Motorrad.

With a total of 40.890 units sold, the renewed F-series with the models BMW F 800 GS,

F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, F 900 R and the F 900 XR contributed a significant deal to the record performance of BMW Motorrad. Other success drivers were the versatile all-rounders of BMW Motorrad in the sub-500cc displacement segment. Up until the end of the year, 22.339 units of the models BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R and G 310 RR were sold.

Strong performance of the BMW Motorrad Urban Mobility offers.

The BMW Motorrad Urban Mobility segment, including the models BMW C 400 GT,

C 400 X, as well as the two fully electric models BMW CE 04 and CE 02 performed amazingly in 2024 with a sales volume of over 20.000 units.

Optimistic outlook for 2025.

Stephan Reiff, head of sales and brand: “Our sales record in 2024 is a definitive receipt for the strong global radiance of BMW Motorrad and our attractive product portfolio. We at BMW Motorrad will spare no effort to expand our top position in the global motorcycle premium segment, with numerous new and innovative models and products for our customers in 2025. Again, this year, our customers and fans can look forward to numerous world premieres, highlights, events and sentiment-focused offers, all about motorcycles.”

