Gresini Moto2: A New Beginning With Italjet

The new Gresini Moto2 effort has been unveiled today in Imola: the new, shining livery displays a very recognisable protagonist: Italjet, a company founded in 1959 by motorcycle racing legend Leopoldo Tartarini, and today an international institution led by Massimo Tartarini.

A historical motorcycle brand from Bologna – now a global player – Italjet distinguishes itself for creativity, innovation, design and technology, values that perfectly match the philosophy of Gresini Racing. Starting from this season, the two parties will bring to life the Italjet Gresini Moto2 team with Albert Arenas and Darryn Binder, ready to take to the track with the goal to race at the sharp end of the Moto2 field, as it happened in 2024.

DARRYN BINDER #15

“I’m really excited and I cannot wait to start working with the team: last year, they showed what they’re capable of, and I’m sure we’ll work really well together. Our target is to be consistent throughout the season and always battle for top positions. It’ll be a slightly different start to the season, with Thailand as the first event: we’ll start with the heat and I’m super happy. I can’t wait!”

ALBERT ARENAS #75

“I can’t wait for the 2025 season to begin: I feel a lot stronger and better prepared compared to this same moment a year ago. I was coming from a shoulder injury and wasn’t 100% fit: this year I managed to start preparations immediately. I already know the team and all of the people in it, and that gives me the certainty that it’s going to be a super exciting season. I can’t wait to start working and to take to the track with the new bike: I want to enjoy every single moment! New colours, as well as a more aggressive bike: I’m looking forward to taking it to the top!”

LUCA GRESINI – Team Manager ITALJET GRESINI Moto2

“We have a very experienced line-up this year… Arenas will be tackling his fifth Moto2 season and Binder has also one MotoGP year under his belt. We know Albert’s potential is yet to be discovered and 2025 will be the perfect year for that to happen. Darryn is surely a talented rider and we think he can make another step forward within Gresini. We’re ready to write a new page of Gresini Moto2’s book with Italjet as title sponsors: everything is there for us to do well.”

MASSIMO TARTARINI – Italjet CEO and President

“To bring the new Team Italjet Gresini Moto2 team to life is a very exciting thing for us and a way to give our maximum effort in the international racing scene. Our passion for racing and our consistent drive towards innovation have always inspired our journey. The solid partnership that ties us to Team Gresini, combined with the sense of belonging to the territory, the Italian Motor Valley, makes our presence in the Moto2 World Championship even more meaningful.”

©Words/Images above are from official press release posted courtesy of the team