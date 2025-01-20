Tuesday, January 21, 2025
LS2’s Strobe Effect

Industry NewsHelmetsLS2 Helmets
1 min.read

Ls2's Strobe EffectNew colours for LS2’s popular dual-homologated flip-front helmet 

LS2’s popular Strobe II flip-front helmet gets four striking new colour options for 2025, bringing even more choice to this practical and affordable modular design.

Leading the new lineup is the sophisticated Solid Matt Blue, offering understated elegance for riders who prefer a premium look. The ‘Monza’ scheme combines metallic silver and white with bold red and blue accents for a distinctly sporty appearance. For those wanting maximum visibility, two new ‘Code’ graphic options join the range. Available in eye-catching hi-vis yellow or bright orange, both are designed to ensure riders stand out in all conditions.

The Strobe II maintains its impressive spec for the new riding season. It is Dual Homologated, so is legal to use in both the open and closed position while riding for maximum practicality. The chin bar and visor move as one for a seamless transformation from full-face to open-face.

Constructed from LS2’s proprietary KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy) – a specialised blend of polycarbonate and advanced thermoplastics – the shell offers high penetration resistance and  flexibility for energy dispersion without a weight penalty, at just 1650 grams. It’s also fully certified to the latest ECE22.06 safety standard.

Like all LS2 helmets, the shell is designed with a ‘long-oval’ shape to follow the natural contour of the head. Combined with Laser-Cut Foam inserts, it gives a snug and reassuring fit.

Key features include a scratch and UV-resistant visor – which is Pinlock® 70 MaxVision™ ready – a drop-down sun visor, an efficient ventilation system, and removable hypoallergenic comfort liner.

The Strobe II comes equipped with practical additions like a chin curtain, breath guard, and Micrometric Metal Buckle fastener too.

The LS2 Strobe II range starts at £99.99 for solid colours, with graphic schemes available at £119.99. There are three outer shell sizes, for the closest fit in each of the seven sizes, from XS to 3XL.

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subaru joins WorldSBK as Official Safety Car
The 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team Launch in Madonna di Campiglio

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

The 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team Launch in Madonna di Campiglio

Madonna di Campiglio, the Pearl of the enchanting Dolomites and location linked to Audi by a strong and active partnership that has lasted 12 years, is the theater for the third year in a row of the Ducati Lenovo Team Launch.

The 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team Launch in Madonna di Campiglio

Madonna di Campiglio, the Pearl of the enchanting Dolomites and location linked to Audi by a strong and active partnership that has lasted 12 years, is the theater for the third year in a row of the Ducati Lenovo Team Launch.

