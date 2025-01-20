LS2’s Strobe Effect

New colours for LS2’s popular dual-homologated flip-front helmet

LS2’s popular Strobe II flip-front helmet gets four striking new colour options for 2025, bringing even more choice to this practical and affordable modular design.

Leading the new lineup is the sophisticated Solid Matt Blue, offering understated elegance for riders who prefer a premium look. The ‘Monza’ scheme combines metallic silver and white with bold red and blue accents for a distinctly sporty appearance. For those wanting maximum visibility, two new ‘Code’ graphic options join the range. Available in eye-catching hi-vis yellow or bright orange, both are designed to ensure riders stand out in all conditions.

The Strobe II maintains its impressive spec for the new riding season. It is Dual Homologated, so is legal to use in both the open and closed position while riding for maximum practicality. The chin bar and visor move as one for a seamless transformation from full-face to open-face.

Constructed from LS2’s proprietary KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy) – a specialised blend of polycarbonate and advanced thermoplastics – the shell offers high penetration resistance and flexibility for energy dispersion without a weight penalty, at just 1650 grams. It’s also fully certified to the latest ECE22.06 safety standard.

Like all LS2 helmets, the shell is designed with a ‘long-oval’ shape to follow the natural contour of the head. Combined with Laser-Cut Foam inserts, it gives a snug and reassuring fit.

Key features include a scratch and UV-resistant visor – which is Pinlock® 70 MaxVision™ ready – a drop-down sun visor, an efficient ventilation system, and removable hypoallergenic comfort liner.

The Strobe II comes equipped with practical additions like a chin curtain, breath guard, and Micrometric Metal Buckle fastener too.

The LS2 Strobe II range starts at £99.99 for solid colours, with graphic schemes available at £119.99. There are three outer shell sizes, for the closest fit in each of the seven sizes, from XS to 3XL.

