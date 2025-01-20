The 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team Launch in Madonna di Campiglio

Madonna di Campiglio, the Pearl of the enchanting Dolomites and location linked to Audi by a strong and active partnership that has lasted 12 years, is the theater for the third year in a row of the Ducati Lenovo Team Launch.

In fact, the Desmosedici GP and the new pair of riders – who will take part in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship (first race scheduled for the March 2nd in Thailand) – were unveiled this morning at the Palacampiglio.

After a record-breaking year, with the Constructors’ World Title, the Teams’ World Title and 13 wins, the Ducati Lenovo Team is back, reconfirming its desire to improve and aim for excellence. New technical features for the Desmosedici GP25 and continuity in the design with the predominant Ducati Red and the neon detail, which recalls the Ducati logo, increasingly recognizable and distinctive.

The 2025 season means an exceptional duo of riders: Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia who returns to the track with the number 63 and Marc Márquez who bring the 93 on the fairing of the Desmosedici GP. An amount of 11 World Titles, considering the various categories, to give the right value to the Borgo Panigale project. Bagnaia aims to be once again a protagonist of the Championship while Márquez wears Red for a new beginning.

On the stage of ‘Campioni in Pista’, an event organized by Ducati in collaboration with Trentino Marketing and the Madonna di Campiglio Tourist Board, in addition to the riders and the Team management, also Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, Timm Barlet, Director of Audi Italia and Tullio Serafini, President of the Madonna di Campiglio Tourist Board.

The start of the MotoGP season is around the corner. First appointment from February 5th to 7th in Malaysia, at the Sepang International Circuit, when the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be on track for the first official testing session (Shakedown test – Sepang International Circuit – January 31st/February 2nd – Michele Pirro).

Today, before enjoying the spectacular ski slopes of the Pearl of the Dolomites, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be present in the downtown of Madonna di Campiglio, Sissi Square, form 5:00 pm to meet all the fans. On Tuesday, January 22nd, the first official interview with the Bagnaia-Márquez duo is also scheduled, which will bring the voices of the two Ducati Champions to the world from the snowy slopes of the SkiArea Madonna di Campiglio through broadcasting on the official Ducati YouTube channel.

Claudio Domenicali (CEO Ducati Motor Holding):

“The presentation of the 2025 Ducati Lenovo Team is an important moment for the whole Company. Our goal of continuous improvement has guided the choices for this season and we are confident that a Team with two champions like Pecco and Marc will be an inspiration for the entire crew. The mutual contribution that Pecco, a great interpreter and expert of the Ducati package with which he has won more than anyone else in recent past years, and Marc, a rider of unquestionable talent and experience, means for sure an extra value. In these years we have always believed in our abilities, and being able to invest in a system, we built our best moment ever: from a sporting point of view, creating the fastest bike on the grid and attracting the strongest riders of this generation and from a business point of view, applying this winning method also in planning, design and in the development of the series products. 2025 promises to be full of challenges and we are preparing to face them with the strength of a product range made of light and technological bikes and an extraordinary Team that promises an unprecedented show”.

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager):

“As usual, Madonna di Campiglio welcomes us in its truly evocative setting for the Ducati Lenovo Team Launch. After a record-breaking year in terms of performance and results, our goal remains the same. We want to continue improving, even if every year, looking at the numbers and statistics, it is increasingly difficult. We are very proud of the entire working group and we are ready to face a new challenge in MotoGP, which has always been the maximum expression of motorcycle racing. Expectations are high, is normal, because we have an excellent technical package and a pair of riders that need no introduction with 11 World Championship titles across the various categories. They are probably among the strongest guys on the entire MotoGP grid: Pecco (Bagnaia) remains a point of reference for Ducati and I am sure Marc (Márquez) will be able to settle into the Team and show all his talent. We know that the other manufacturers are making a strong effort and I expect even higher competition where Ducati Corse can be competitive”.

Luca Rossi (President of Intelligent Devices Group di Lenovo):

“Ducati and Lenovo represent much more than a sponsorship—it’s a true partnership between us built on shared values, aligned goals, and a passion for innovation and performance. Building on the remarkable progress and learnings from recent years, we’re working hand-in-hand with Ducati to push the limits even further as we enter the eight MotoGP season together. Thanks to our cutting-edge technology, we will continue to drive performance to new heights for the 2025 season. We’re proud and honored to be part of the team’s remarkable journey as they face intense competition with unwavering determination, a strong team spirit, and a bold, forward-thinking approach”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“It will be the fifth season with the Ducati Lenovo Team, we have shown that we are a close-knit working group. I will return to the track with the number 63 after a 2024 that did not give me the greatest joy, the title I mean, but was very hard-fought and I have achieved several records. I have learned a lot, I tried to make the most of each situation and the sensations on the bike, in Barcelona in the first testing session after the GP, were immediately positive. I have a new teammate, a strong and competitive rider and, together, we can take the development of the bike to an even higher level. It will be demanding, I will try not to leave anything to chance and to face the season with the same spirit as always”.

Marc Márquez (#93, Ducati Lenovo Team):

“I am really happy to be here wearing the official colours of the Ducati Lenovo Team. It is exciting to be here today in Madonna di Campiglio, opening a new MotoGP season that marks the start of what I consider to be the most important challenge of my career. During this winter I have been able to disconnect a little but I also had time for training hard and now I’m feeling ready for facing a new year that will be challenging and exciting. I am really looking forward to continuing with the work that we started at the Montmeló testing session last November and getting back on the bike in Sepang and then in Buriram. My first short-term goal is to enjoy riding because I kwon that if I manage to do that everything else will follow. As I have said many times, when you are in an official team, the goal cannot be other than to be competitive in every race, fighting for podiums and victories and to try to be protagonist in the World Championship. During the days I have been able to share with the Team so far I have seen that the working atmosphere is fantastic and I can’t wait to ride the Desmosedici GP again. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Claudio Domenicali, Gigi Dall’Igna, Mauro Grassilli and Davide Tardozzi for their trust and the wonderful and warm welcome they gave me. We can have a lot of fun this season”.

©Words/Images above are from official press release posted courtesy of the team