Brookes and Jordan to line up for Jackson Racing in 2025

Jackson Racing have today (Wednesday) announced their strongest ever line up for the Isle of Man TT Races with Australian ace Josh Brookes joining Paul Jordan for the Preston-based teams 2025 campaign.

Double British Superbike Champion Brookes, who’ll ride for DAO Racing in this year’s series, maintains his link with Honda at the TT alongside Jordan, the Northern Irishman continuing with Jackson Racing after a highly successful maiden campaign together in 2024.

Both riders will use the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade for the RST Superbike, Milwaukee Senior and RL360 Superstock races and the Honda CBR600RR for the two Monster Energy Supersport races.

The duo will also contest the North West 200 with Jordan again set to compete at the Southern 100, Armoy Road Races and selected British Championship rounds. But it’s the TT that will be their main focus.

Brookes lapped at 134.056mph last year on his way to finishing a superb second in the Senior TT, becoming the fifth fastest rider ever around the 37 and 3/4-mile Mountain Course. He’ll be looking to continue his rich vein at form at this year’s TT having taken six top six finishes since returning in 2023 after a five-year absence. The Bringelly resident previously rode for Jackson Racing in 2017 when he took 11th in the solitary Supersport race that year.

“With racing a Honda in BSB this season, I wanted to keep that continuity at the roads as well and whilst I had a few options, I’ve ridden with Alan and his team before and I’ve been in touch with him quite a bit with the bike I’ve built and been riding in Australia,” said Brookes. “We’ve spent some time working together in the past so it’s someone I know, and I believe he’s got good bikes and equipment whilst he’s very eager to make the right steps to not only give me the best he can but also improve himself every time out on track.”

“I think that’s quite important, and it gives me confidence that he’s motivated to keep pushing forward, so it seemed like the right move. We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out but the bikes he’s got are already proven to be a good standard and quality and we’re looking to do more with them in the in the lead up to the TT. By then I’ll obviously have some knowledge of the bike and what I like from my experience with DAO Racing in pre-season. There’s a fair few things to come together to make it all as good as it can be, but I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

33-year old Jordan enjoyed, arguably, his best TT to date in 2024 as he set personal best times on all the Jackson Racing machines, including a lap of 128.983mph in the Senior. He also lapped at 128.973mph in the Superstock race and 125.988mph in the Supersport class.

The results were equally impressive as he finished four of his five races inside the top 12, three of those being inside the top ten. The highlights were seventh and eighth place finishes in the two Supersport races but tenth in the Senior was equally impressive whilst he also took 12th in the single Superstock encounter.

He’s not content to sit on his laurels though and, indeed, he’s looking to climb further up the leaderboard this June and significantly add to the nine top ten finishes – which includes third in the 2022 Supertwin race – he’s racked up since making his debut in 2017.

“After a really good first season together, it feels great to be continuing with Jackson Racing for 2025 and there’s nothing I want to change with the team set-up, the atmosphere is brilliant,” said Jordan. “There’s a lot of experience in the team and that combined with the machinery and my own performances helped us have a strong TT2024. At the same time, I know there’s room for improvement and I want to keep moving forward and edge ever closer to the front runners.”

“I want more as a rider and having made a big jump with the big bike last year, I’ll be looking for more of the same in 2025. Every 128-129mph lap I did was on my own so hopefully, I’ll be seeded on the big bike this year and by getting away in practice with the top guys, I’ll pick up some pointers and improve – the lap’s there in me, I just need to make sure I string it all together. Staying with the team for another year is brilliant for me and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Team owner Jackson added: “We’re delighted to have signed Josh and Paul for the 2025 season and it’s without doubt our strongest ever team. Josh brings such a wealth of experience with him and his performances at the TT speak for themselves; he’s one of the very best. To have someone of his stature in the team is superb and we’re confident that we can give him the package to achieve similar results to those he’s already gained and hopefully improve further.”

“His knowledge will help us grow as a team and is sure to be of benefit to Paul. We only have positives to say about our time together so far and having built a good relationship throughout 2024, he improved his results and PB’s at every circuit we went to and as a team manager you can’t ask for more than that. We know we can collectively improve, and that must be the aim. The new season will bring with it new targets and we’re excited to see what we can achieve with both riders so a big thank you to all of our sponsors, especially Prosper2 for continuing and increasing their support in 2025.”