Motobox Kremer Racing hoping for Mor(ais) EWC success

Long-standing FIM Endurance World Championship entrant Motobox Kremer Racing has added the vastly experienced Sheridan Morais to its rider line-up for the 2025 EWC season.

Hard at work finalising its plans for 2025 following the Bol d’Or 2024 finale last September, which marked the completion of its 25th-anniversary EWC bid, Motobox Kremer Racing has made two key rider changes with the addition of South Africa-born Morais alongside Dutchman Twan Smits.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Rubin, a Motobox Kremer Racing rider since 2023, continues in the Yamaha-powered squad along with fellow German Bastian Ubl, 23. Ubl began 2024 as the team’s reserve rider before he was handed his big break for the Bol d’Or, his debut as a race rider. He will revert to his previous reserve rider role in 2025.

Motobox Kremer Racing’s signing of EWC regular Morais is particularly notable. The 39-year-old has 33 EWC starts to his name and was a podium finisher as most recently as 2022 when he helped Wójcik Racing Team to second place in the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or.

Morais has raced extensively in the FIM Supersport World Championship, winning the Lausitzring round in 2017. He’s also finished on the podium in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix and Daytona 200.

Smits, meanwhile, made his EWC debut in the 2024 Bol d’Or riding for Pit-Lane Endurance. The 20-year-old from Netherlands was runner-up in the Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft Supersport 600 category in 2023 and fourth last season. He’ll combine his EWC campaign with Motobox Kremer Racing in Formula EWC by stepping up to the IDM’s headlining Superbike class.

Motobox Kremer Racing, which is owned and run by Georg Haas and Manfred Kremer and based in Oberneisen, Germany, will again count on the support of Yamaha Motor Germany in addition to a number of other partners.

Haas said: “We are very happy that we can continue working with our sponsors and partners in the coming season and that we will continue to receive great support from Yamaha. Our four riders can once again show what team spirit and passion mean in the Endurance World Championship in 2025. In addition to Daniel Rubin, who we have been able to count on in our team for several years, Sheridan Morais and Twan Smits are new additions. Morais brings a huge amount of experience and Smits is one of the great talents. Bastian Ubl is supporting us as a reserve rider. We are excited about the preparations for the season.”

FIM Endurance World Championship calendar 2025

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos, Le Mans, France: 17-20 April

Ticket sales: https://ticket.24h-motos.com/content

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: 6-7 June

Ticket sales: https://www.spamotos.com/en/ticketing/

Round 3: 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Suzuka Circuit, Japan: 1-3 August

Ticket sales: Information coming soon

Round 4: Bol d’Or, Circuit Paul Ricard, France: 18-21 September

Ticket sales: https://boldor.com/billetterie/