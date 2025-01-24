Royal Enfield Announce Revised Classic 350 Line Up For Emea

Royal Enfield, the global leader in mid-size motorcycles (250cc-750cc), have redefined timeless elegance. The new Classic 350 traces its bloodline to the 1950 Royal Enfield G2—and this perfectly-proportioned silhouette has been in fashion ever since. In its gleaming new avatar, the Classic 350 continues to represent an era in which motorcycles had impeccable road manners and unforgettable style.

The Classic 350 will be available in four gleaming colour variants inspired by its past, present and future – Heritage (Madras Red), Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze), Chrome (Emerald) and Dark (Stealth Black) with a host of seamlessly integrated feature upgrades, while staying true to its signature aesthetic and character.

New features include LED headlamp, LED pilot lamps, LED indicators, a gear position indicator has been added to the digi-analog instrument cluster and a type-C USB charging point added to the handlebars. All new variants of the Classic 350 for the European market will be equipped with dual channel ABS front and rear disc brakes, adjustable leavers and are compatible with Royal Enfield’s class leading Tripper Pod navigation as an accessory fitment.

Speaking about the Classic 350, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic 350 is a true embodiment of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA and has remained the purest expression of elegance, fine craftsmanship, ever-lasting style and beauty. Needless to say, that it has remained true to its character and essence through all these years, and it has also remained approachable for a wide range of riders. We have ensured that it continues to be all of this, as we launch the Classic 350 with new feature upgrades while maintaining accessibility and a plethora of personalisation options available through our range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.”

The suite of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories for Classic 350 is purpose-driven and includes a range of bespoke options that have been designed for specific themes that allow the rider to enhance the form and function of the motorcycle as per their preference. Royal Enfield’s motorcycle accessories come with a comprehensive 3-year warranty and are designed, developed and certified alongside the motorcycle.

Gleaming new colours – Updated Features – Unwavering style

The purest expression of Royal Enfield DNA, the Classic 350 stays true to Royal Enfield’s mission of accessible elegance with UK prices starting at £4,459.

Classic 350 test ride bookings and orders are available now from your local Royal Enfield dealership. To find out more visit: www.royalenfield.com

For more Royal Enfield news check out our dedicated page Royal Enfield News

or head to the official Royal Enfield website royalenﬁeld.com/uk