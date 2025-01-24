Friday, January 24, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Royal Enfield Announce Revised Classic 350 Line Up For EMEA

Industry NewsManufacturersRoyal Enfield
2 min.read

Royal Enfield Announce Revised Classic 350 Line Up For EmeaRoyal Enfield, the global leader in mid-size motorcycles (250cc-750cc), have redefined timeless elegance. The new Classic 350 traces its bloodline to the 1950 Royal Enfield G2—and this perfectly-proportioned silhouette has been in fashion ever since. In its gleaming new avatar, the Classic 350 continues to represent an era in which motorcycles had impeccable road manners and unforgettable style.

The Classic 350 will be available in four gleaming colour variants inspired by its past, present and future – Heritage (Madras Red), Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze), Chrome (Emerald) and Dark (Stealth Black) with a host of seamlessly integrated feature upgrades, while staying true to its signature aesthetic and character.

New features include LED headlamp, LED pilot lamps, LED indicators, a gear position indicator has been added to the digi-analog instrument cluster and a type-C USB charging point added to the handlebars. All new variants of the Classic 350 for the European market will be equipped with dual channel ABS front and rear disc brakes, adjustable leavers and are compatible with Royal Enfield’s class leading Tripper Pod navigation as an accessory fitment.

Royal Enfield Announce Revised Classic 350 Line Up For Emea
Madras Red

Speaking about the Classic 350, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic 350 is a true embodiment of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA and has remained the purest expression of elegance, fine craftsmanship, ever-lasting style and beauty. Needless to say, that it has remained true to its character and essence through all these years, and it has also remained approachable for a wide range of riders. We have ensured that it continues to be all of this, as we launch the Classic 350 with new feature upgrades while maintaining accessibility and a plethora of personalisation options available through our range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories.”

Royal Enfield Announce Revised Classic 350 Line Up For Emea
Medallion Bronze

The suite of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories for Classic 350 is purpose-driven and includes a range of bespoke options that have been designed for specific themes that allow the rider to enhance the form and function of the motorcycle as per their preference. Royal Enfield’s motorcycle accessories come with a comprehensive 3-year warranty and are designed, developed and certified alongside the motorcycle.

Gleaming new colours Updated Features Unwavering style

The purest expression of Royal Enfield DNA, the Classic 350 stays true to Royal Enfield’s mission of accessible elegance with UK prices starting at £4,459.

Classic 350 test ride bookings and orders are available now from your local Royal Enfield dealership. To find out more visit: www.royalenfield.com

For more Royal Enfield news check out our dedicated page Royal Enfield News

or head to the official Royal Enfield website royalenﬁeld.com/uk

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Ruroc Partners with Retailers to Offer Helmet Sizing Stations

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Ruroc Partners with Retailers to Offer Helmet Sizing Stations

Helmets 0
Ruroc, a global leader in motorsports protection, today announces its Sizing Station program for their motorcycle helmet line.

Rea tops rainy Jerez as focus shifts to Portimao’s final pre-season test

Latest News 0
Day 2 of the private test at Jerez unfolded under rainy conditions, limiting track activity to only a handful of riders.

Motobox Kremer Racing hoping for Mor(ais) EWC success

Endurance World Championship 0
Long-standing FIM Endurance World Championship entrant Motobox Kremer Racing has added the vastly experienced Sheridan Morais to its rider line-up for the 2025 EWC season.

Most Popular

Ruroc Partners with Retailers to Offer Helmet Sizing Stations

Helmets 0
Ruroc, a global leader in motorsports protection, today announces its Sizing Station program for their motorcycle helmet line.

Rea tops rainy Jerez as focus shifts to Portimao’s final pre-season test

Latest News 0
Day 2 of the private test at Jerez unfolded under rainy conditions, limiting track activity to only a handful of riders.

Motobox Kremer Racing hoping for Mor(ais) EWC success

Endurance World Championship 0
Long-standing FIM Endurance World Championship entrant Motobox Kremer Racing has added the vastly experienced Sheridan Morais to its rider line-up for the 2025 EWC season.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

close-link
Powered by Convert Plus
MORE STORIES
Ruroc Partners With Retailers To Offer Helmet Sizing Stations

Ruroc Partners with Retailers to Offer Helmet Sizing Stations

Frank Duggan - 0