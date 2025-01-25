Knox Zero MK4 Glove

Knox has launched the Zero 4 gloves, a winter waterproof glove designed to keep you warm and dry in the hardest conditions. The Zero has been a model name in the Knox Hand Armour collection for over 15 years and the Zero 4 is the latest and best model to date.

The Zero 4 features a high-performance eVent air permeable, waterproof membrane providing protection and all-day comfort in the widest range of temperatures and conditions. This air permeable membrane instantly vents excess heat and sweat to keep the inside of the glove comfortable. This is combined with Primaloft Gold water resistant insulation, for when the temperature drops.

The exclusive Boa closure system has been introduced to the Zero for a low-profile but secure long cuff that can be micro-adjusted for the perfect fit.

Signature Knox Scaphoid Protection System on the palm with Micro-Lock inside adds extra impact absorption. The sleek moulded carbon fibre textures on the knuckle and wrist give this glove a high-tech look, paired with a textured high tenacity fabric that glistens under the lights.

The knuckle is filled with Micro-Lock armour.

Debossed hexagon design on the palm for added grip, and not forgetting touchscreen enabled fingers so you don’t always need to remove your gloves in the cold. An extra feature is the visor wipe on the thumb so you can see clearly even in the rain.

Made in a mix of tough, durable goat Nappa leather with high tenacity fabric, the Zero4 is available in Black, sizes XS-3XL

