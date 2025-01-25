Saturday, January 25, 2025
Knox Zero MK4 Glove

Industry NewsApparelKnox
1 min.read
Knox Zero Mk4 GloveKnox has launched the Zero 4 gloves, a winter waterproof glove designed to keep you warm and dry in the hardest conditions. The Zero has been a model name in the Knox Hand Armour collection for over 15 years and the Zero 4 is the latest and best model to date.

The Zero 4 features a high-performance eVent air permeable, waterproof membrane providing protection and all-day comfort in the widest range of temperatures and conditions. This air permeable membrane instantly vents excess heat and sweat to keep the inside of the glove comfortable. This is combined with Primaloft Gold water resistant insulation, for when the temperature drops.Knox Zero Mk4 Glove

The exclusive Boa closure system has been introduced to the Zero for a low-profile but secure long cuff that can be micro-adjusted for the perfect fit.

Signature Knox Scaphoid Protection System on the palm with Micro-Lock inside adds extra impact absorption. The sleek moulded carbon fibre textures on the knuckle and wrist give this glove a high-tech look, paired with a textured high tenacity fabric that glistens under the lights.

Knox Zero Mk4 GloveThe knuckle is filled with Micro-Lock armour.

Debossed hexagon design on the palm for added grip, and not forgetting touchscreen enabled fingers so you don’t always need to remove your gloves in the cold. An extra feature is the visor wipe on the thumb so you can see clearly even in the rain.
Made in a mix of tough, durable goat Nappa leather with high tenacity fabric, the Zero4 is available in Black, sizes XS-3XLKnox Zero Mk4 Glove

For more Knox News check out our new dedicated page Knox News

or head to the official Planet Knox website planet-knox.com

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Previous article
New Rainwear Range from Weise

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

