Yuasa’s Winter Warmer promotion to bring a little seasonal style to workshops nationwide.

With the beginning of 2025 bringing subzero temperatures and battery failure for millions across the UK, leading battery manufacturer GS Yuasa’s latest promotion is perfectly timed to help mechanics wrap up warm throughout the season of increased battery failure.

Available with qualifying purchases of Yuasa batteries from participating distributors across the country, the limited edition ‘Winter Warmer’ tin includes a Yuasa-branded beanie hat, gloves, and socks. With a combined retail value of over £45, each item reflects the high-quality and durability mechanics have come to expect from the Japanese manufacturer’s products.

Packaged in a bespoke tin suitably sized for storing spanners or sockets in a workshop environment, Yuasa expects these tins to live on in workshops and garages across the country, providing a lasting reminder of the brand’s commitment to quality.

Ahead of the promotion’s launch, Jon Pritchard, Sales & Marketing Director at GS Yuasa Battery Sales UK Ltd., said: “Cold weather and battery failure go hand in hand, so our latest promotion is incredibly timely!”

He continued: “While millions of mechanics already trust Yuasa, we know some are yet to experience the benefits of fitting our batteries. Our latest promotion is yet another way in which we differentiate ourselves and our offering from our competitors, while also bringing a little seasonal style and warmth to workshops across the country.”

More GS Yuasa-made batteries are sold in the UK each year than any other brand, thanks in part to their precision Japanese engineering and 99.9% coverage of the UK’s vehicle parc. The leading battery manufacturer is also an OE supplier to numerous vehicle manufacturers, including Toyota, Hyundai, and Ford.

Yuasa’s tiered YBX vehicle battery range has been the market leader since 2014. It features conventional, EFB, and AGM technologies, ensuring an OE-quality battery for millions of motorists across the country.

With roots dating back well over a century, GS Yuasa is renowned throughout the industry for the inherent quality, reliability, and performance of their batteries. The Japanese manufacturer stands as the world’s number one choice for motorcycle batteries and Europe’s number one choice for industrial applications.

This latest promotion underscores their dedication to supporting the trade, offering not just industry-leading products but incentives that make a tangible difference to workshops during the challenging winter season.