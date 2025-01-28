FLIP-FRONT? WHAT FLIP-FRONT? The new RPHA 91 Carbon Lagos!

The RPHA 91 is HJC’s new top-of-the-range modular touring helmet, engineered for all-day comfort…

… now available in carbon!

Combining the best features of both full-face and open-face helmets, the chin bar can be flipped up under way to transform the helmet into an open configuration – approved to both P&J standards.

The rider can have the protection of a full-face helmet when the chin bar is down, and the convenience of an open-face style helmet when the chin bar is flipped up.

FEATURES

P&J chin bar lock

Locks and releases chin bar at open position, allowing for safe riding.

New sunshield mechanism

Adjustable 3 step sunshield for optimised positioning.

Eyebrow vents

Supplies superior air circulation and defogs the sunshield.

Carbon shell

High performance shell, offering an extremely low weight and maximum impact resistance.

Aerodynamic shell

Reduces air resistance and provides stability at high speeds.

Full front-to-back airflow

Includes 5 intakes and 7 exhausts.

Removable chin pads

The interior is a anti-microbial fabric which is moisture wicking and quick drying. They can be easily removed for washing.

SMART HJC-ready

Shell is ready to receive SMART HJC 11B, 21B & 50B Bluetooth® systems.

Pinlock®

Includes Pinlock® 120 as standard.

For more info follow this link HJC RPHA 91 Carbon Lagos

