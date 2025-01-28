Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Flip-front? What flip-front? The new RPHA 91

Industry NewsHelmetsHJC Helmets
1 min.read

Flip-front? What Flip-front? The New Rpha 91FLIP-FRONT? WHAT FLIP-FRONT? The new RPHA 91 Carbon Lagos!

The RPHA 91 is HJC’s new top-of-the-range modular touring helmet, engineered for all-day comfort…

… now available in carbon!

Combining the best features of both full-face and open-face helmets, the chin bar can be flipped up under way to transform the helmet into an open configuration – approved to both P&J standards.

The rider can have the protection of a full-face helmet when the chin bar is down, and the convenience of an open-face style helmet when the chin bar is flipped up.

Flip-front? What Flip-front? The New Rpha 91FEATURES

P&J chin bar lock
Locks and releases chin bar at open position, allowing for safe riding.

New sunshield mechanism
Adjustable 3 step sunshield for optimised positioning.

Eyebrow vents
Supplies superior air circulation and defogs the sunshield.

Carbon shell
High performance shell, offering an extremely low weight and maximum impact resistance.

Aerodynamic shell
Reduces air resistance and provides stability at high speeds.

Full front-to-back airflow
Includes 5 intakes and 7 exhausts.

Removable chin pads
The interior is a anti-microbial fabric which is moisture wicking and quick drying. They can be easily removed for washing.

SMART HJC-ready
Shell is ready to receive SMART HJC 11B, 21B & 50B Bluetooth® systems.

Pinlock®
Includes Pinlock® 120 as standard.

Flip-front? What Flip-front? The New Rpha 91For more info follow this link HJC RPHA 91 Carbon Lagos

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

New 2025 Colours and Euro5+ Compliance for iconic Dax, Monkey and Super Cub C125
AIROH: with MATHISSE II The New Era of the Flip up Helmets

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

Razgatlioglu returns with fastest lap at Portimao

Latest News 0
The second private test of the season is underway at Portimao, following last week's session in Jerez.

Vanucci introduces the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots

Apparel 0
The ultimate all-rounder: Vanucci introduces the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots

AIROH: with MATHISSE II The New Era of the Flip up Helmets

Airoh 0
AIROH presents the new MATHISSE II flip up helmet, the ideal balance between safety, comfort and innovative design.

Razgatlioglu returns with fastest lap at Portimao

Latest News 0
The second private test of the season is underway at Portimao, following last week’s session in Jerez.

Vanucci introduces the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots

Apparel 0
The ultimate all-rounder: Vanucci introduces the VAB-7 Sympatex motorcycle boots

AIROH: with MATHISSE II The New Era of the Flip up Helmets

Airoh 0
AIROH presents the new MATHISSE II flip up helmet, the ideal balance between safety, comfort and innovative design.

Razgatlioglu Returns With Fastest Lap At Portimao

Razgatlioglu returns with fastest lap at Portimao

Frank Duggan - 0