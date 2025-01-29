Thursday, January 30, 2025
Dunlop expands partnership with FIM Endurance World Championship

Endurance World ChampionshipIndustry NewsTyres
2 min.read

Partnership renewal sees Dunlop supply brand-new FIM Production World Trophy

Dunlop and the FIM Endurance World Championship will expand their collaboration in 2025 with a multi-year partnership renewal that includes Dunlop becoming the exclusive tire supplier to the new FIM Production World Trophy class as well as continuing with the Dunlop Superstock Trophy.

As a result, Dunlop will provide its tires, expertise and support to every team in two of EWC’s three classes, as well as continuing to work with teams fighting for the overall victory in the Formula EWC category, which remains open tire competition.

Dunlop became the exclusive tire supplier to Superstock in 2022. Since then, the category has grown each year with lap times decreasing and the quality of racing constantly improving. Five teams entered this year’s season finale in contention for the title, underlining the sheer competitiveness of this class.

This has created space for a new category of bikes with fewer modifications, which is where the FIM Production World Trophy will sit. It will feature a field of 1000cc bikes that closely resemble their roadgoing counterparts but with only basic modifications, ensuring it remains accessible both in terms of cost and performance. As the exclusive tire supplier, Dunlop will share its expertise with every team in the new class, and they will all have access to the same range of Dunlop KR racing slicks as their counterparts in Superstock.

Wim Van Achter, Motorsport Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “We’re delighted to continue and expand our partnership with the FIM Endurance World Championship. Working with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports as one of the championship’s Official Partners, we’re excited to introduce the FIM Production World Trophy in order to allow more teams to compete in an accessible and rewarding environment and create an even more thrilling spectacle for fans with bigger grids and more action.”

Jean-Baptiste Ley, Motorsport Events Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports: “Having supplied the Superstock-based FIM Endurance World Cup on an exclusive basis since 2022 to a very high standard, we know we can count on Dunlop as a tried and tested partner. It was therefore an obvious step to expand our alliance with Dunlop for it to become the exclusive tyre supplier to the all-new FIM Production World Trophy, a very exciting addition to the EWC Pyramid from 2025. Furthermore, we are delighted to be extending our multi-year commercial partnership with Dunlop, which began in 2016 and has helped to strengthen the EWC year on year.”

The 2025 EWC season kicks off with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans on 19-20 April, followed by the 8 Hours Spa Motos in June, Suzuka 8 Hours in August and Bol d’Or in September. The FIM Production World Trophy will compete at the three European rounds.

 

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

